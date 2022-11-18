Taylor Swift Speaks Out on Ticketmaster Disaster

Following the news that Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale of her Eras Tour tickets, Taylor Swift has some thoughts on the matter.

In her latest Instagram Story, Taylor Swift unleashed in a statement. “Well, it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.”

Taylor Swift releases statement regarding the Ticketmaster sale of her Eras Tour:



“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.” pic.twitter.com/zrDWK8dIHg — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 18, 2022

Taylor Swift then stated that she often finds it “really difficult” to trust an outside entity. Especially when it comes to her tours and performances. She made these comments without calling out Ticketmaster. “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets,” she continued. “And I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

Taylor Swift then pointed out that it was truly amazing that 2.4 million of her fans got tickets. However, it really ticked her off that fans went through several “bear attacks” to get to the tickets. She also addressed those who didn’t get tickets. “And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” Swift noted. “Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means to me.”

Ticketmaster Crushes Taylor Swift Fan Dreams After Canceling On-Public Sale

As previously reported, Ticketmaster took to Twitter to announce it was not holding an on-public sale for Taylor Swift’s tour. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” Ticketmaster began. “Tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

This decision was made two days after fans struggled to even get tickets during the pre-sale. At that time, Ticketmaster posted on Twitter the problems that Taylor Swift fans were encountering to even get tickets. The company declared there was a “historically unprecedented demand” with millions hitting its platform for tickets.

“If you are currently waiting in a queue, please hang tight,” Ticketmaster advised at the time. “Queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand.”

Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti also got involved in the situation. He stated that he was going to investigate both Ticketmaster and Live Nation. “There are no allegations at this time about any misconduct,” he explained. “But as the Attorney General, it’s my job to ensure that the consumer protection laws and antitrust laws in Tennessee are being honored.”