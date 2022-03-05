Though relaxing and enjoyable, riding a horse presents serious risks. Texas country singer Josh Ward discovered this firsthand last summer. After a disastrous horse-riding accident, he nearly died and is lucky to be alive.

We reported the terrible accident last August when it occurred, but Ward recently spoke about the incident and what was going through his head at the time. Talking to Click2Houston, the Texas movie star recounted what happened and just how serious it was. While riding the horse, they were in a narrow spot and the horse didn’t know what to do, which ended in Ward becoming pinned under it and taking a foot to the stomach.

“He couldn’t go anywhere. We were in a tight spot, so when he left, he put a foot in my gut,” Ward said. Though he recognized he was injured, he had no idea it could have easily have been fatal. “I’ve had worse things that weren’t life-threatening,” Ward initially thought. “This one was [life-threatening]. I faded on her pretty quick. I got to the hospital, and my blood pressure was 70/40.”

Dr. Paul Evans is a trauma surgeon with Memorial Hermann and compared Ward’s injury to a car accident. According to him, it’s similar to a seatbelt injury and called a “bucket handle” injury. To be precise, a loop of the bowel is torn off from its blood supply and needs mending.

Nevertheless, Josh Ward took the incident in stride and viewed it as a sign. “Was this supposed to happen? For me to come home and spend time with the family? You know, with being so busy on the road, was this a wake-up call to go, ‘Hey man, you know, get back to being you.'”

Like Josh Ward, Ashley McBryde Also Experienced an Accident Riding a Horse Last Year

Josh Ward and his near-death experience riding a horse wasn’t the only one to occur in 2021 to a country music star. Ashley McBryde also experienced an accident, causing her to cancel several planned shows.

Last September, Ashley McBryde had her own accident to deal with while riding a horse. While out riding at a Montana ranch, McBryde was on her way back when the incident occurred. Something spooked the young mare she was riding, which normally wouldn’t be a problem, but her right foot was slipping just outside the stirrup. Though she tried to correct it while coming back to the barn, she didn’t do it in time and the mare threw her.

As she states in her Facebook post talking about the incident, the horse didn’t mean to do it and it couldn’t be helped. She noted she hated canceling or postponing shows but had to because the fall left her unable to walk, as she landed directly on her head. Thankfully, she appears to have made a full recovery since then.