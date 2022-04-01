The Judds Returning To the Stage at 2022 CMT Music Awards for First Televised Performance in Over 20 Years

The Judds, Wynonna and Naomi, who haven’t performed together in over 20 years, are getting together again for the 2022 CMT Awards. On April 11, the mother and daughter duo will perform at the awards show for the first time in a long time, and country music fans can’t wait for their reunion.

The Judds will perform their 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the CMT Awards. Kacey Musgraves will have the honor of introducing them, as the Judds have had an incredible influence on her own music.

The Judds’ Influence on Country Music

Anyone who has listened to country music in the last few decades know just how much Wynonna and Naomi Judd changed the game. They dominated in the 80s, and brought a strong new sound to the scene. They had delightful harmonies built around Wynonna’s powerful voice. “Love Can Build a Bridge” is a great example of Wynonna’s belting power; it’s an almost gospel-style love song that showcased what the Judds could really do vocally. Soft and gentle at moments, but building to a crescendo where Wynonna really takes the reins. It will definitely be an amazing experience to hear them perform that song again after over 30 years since its release.

The Judds helped pave the way for female-led groups in country music. They’ve had 20 top 10 hits, sold more than 20 million albums, and have 16 Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum albums. They have 7 ACM Awards, plus the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award; 9 CMA Awards; and 5 Grammy Awards. Their acoustic, stripped-down style inspired a more traditional country music sound in the 80s and 90s, and their influence is still felt in today’s music. This performance is definitely going to be one for the history books.

Who Else Is Performing at the 2022 CMT Awards?

There’s much more in store at the CMT Awards than just a legendary performance by the Judds. Miranda Lambert is slated to perform, as well as Cody Johnson and Kane Brown. Luke Combs was supposed to perform, but had to bow out after a positive COVID-19 test.

Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Carly Pearce are performing as well. Ballerini is nominated for Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are both nominated for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year.

Kane Brown is nominated for the most awards this year, and will also grace the stage. Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell, and Keith Urban are also set to perform. So, some new, modern talent plus some established names in country music.