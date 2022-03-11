‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ Shares First Look Before Release at SXSW

Tanya Tucker revived her career in her 60s in a fantastic, Grammy kind of way. And now you can see the process with the documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker.

Deadline posted an exclusive clip of the new documentary. And the glimpse of The Return of Tanya Tucker shows the now 63-year-old country star sharing the beginnings of chorus for “Bring My Flowers Now.” She name dropped Loretta. Brandi Carlile asks if she’s talking about Loretta Lynn. Yes, that’s the right Loretta.

Return of Tanya Tucker at a Glance

New documentary tells story of Brandi Carlile working with Tucker for “While I’m Livin.” It was Tucker’s first music release in 17 years.

The doc premieres Sunday at Austin’s South By Southwest festival.

First glimpse shows Tucker sharing a story about a Loretta Lynn conversation

The doc will premiere at Austin’s super-sized festival, South By Southwest on Sunday. It’s part of the film section of SXSW, which also features interactive and music.

And The Return of Tanya Tucker is a work of love showing how Carlile helped create Tucker’s 2019 album. It was Tucker’s first music release in 17 years. And it won her two Grammys in 2020.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kathlyn Horan directed The Return of Tanya Tucker. She also co-produced it.

“We live in a world that tells us there are more barriers between us than there are pathways to each other,” Horan said. “I hope this film inspires people to see the pathways to build community, particularly among women.”

Documentary Glimpse Shows Genesis of Hit Song

The Return of Tanya Tucker glimpse opens with Carlile making some observations about Tucker’s long-time career. Tucker, wearing a flag T-shirt with her hair dyed pink, is leaning back in a chair, soaking in the comments. Carlile talks about Tucker not playing an instrument.

“You’ve got to be more potent without one,” Carlile said. “When you sing the lyrics, it always sounds like you wrote them.”

And Tucker tells her she’s heard much the same from other songwriters. Then Tucker, the Texan who had her first hit at age 13, name drops a country legend.

“I got a chorus I sang with Loretta the other night, she’s always calling me, asking me if I’m needing money,” Tucker said. “Just for the hell out of it, one day I’m going to say, yea, I do. … She’s always worried about me.”

Carlile confirms that she’s talking about the Loretta Lynn. “That’s the sweetest thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” she tells Tucker.

It got sweeter. Tucker rocks back in her chair. “T was going to somebody’s funeral and I said something like ‘bring your flowers now while you’re living cause I won’t need your love when I’m gone.’ “

Tucker Promises Song is a ‘Pencil Away’

Then Tucker starts singing. The cameras capture this moment for The Return of Tanya Tucker. “If your heart is in them flowers,” the country star croons, “bring them now.”

Loretta Lynn told Tucker “to get over here right now” so they can finish the song. Carlile asks her if it was done. And Tucker admits the chorus is as far as she’s gotten.

And as the two-minute glimpse of The Return of Tanya Tucker ends, Tucker promises “it’s just waiting there to be written, waiting for a pencil.”

Spoiler alert. Tucker and Carlile won a Grammy for Best Country Song for “Bring My Flowers Now.” The album “While I’m Livin” also won Best Country Album.

You can check out the video clip here.