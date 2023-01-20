The Rolling Stones and Mick Jagger Join TikTok and Bring Their Expansive Catalog with Them

Rock legends The Rolling Stones have just made their debut on TikTok, granting all content creators access to their impressive music library. Keep in mind that the band has no authority over their pre-1971 discography. Those rights are managed by Abkco Music & Records.

The Rolling Stones’ channel will have footage from their live shows and studio recordings spanning over fifty years. Founding members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, along with Ronnie Wood inaugurated the debut of this platform with a compilation video that features clips of the rockers — including late member Charlie Watts – set to “Start Me Up”.

The account recently shared an iconic, nostalgic black-and-white clip of the legendary rockers introducing themselves in a 1963 interview held in Denmark. Last year, Richards established his own individual account on the social media platform while Jagger released a video set to “Sympathy for the Devil” as he opened an account in conjunction with the band.

“Hello TikTok. We have joined your world,” Jagger says in the footage. “You can follow us @therollingstones and @jagger. So excited to see what you create with our music. Use #TheRollingStones so we can check it out.”

The Rolling Stones have reportedly generated more than 500 million views on TikTok

Unfortunately, the first video uploaded on TikTok by Jagger had an audio issue that prevented American fans from hearing anything when they originally viewed it. An error message read, “This sound isn’t available in your country or region.”According to a TikTok representative, the issue was due to a technical error and had nothing to do with copyright.

TikTok fans can now use the Rolling Stones’ iconic tracks such as “Start Me Up,” “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It),” “Miss You,” and many more in their videos. There’s also a specially curated guest playlist of 44 songs from The Rolling Stones’ catalog featured on the TikTok Sounds Page.

In honor of The Rolling Stones joining the TikTok app, an official hashtag called #TheRollingStones has been created to encourage users to share their own renditions of the band’s songs, as well as strutting their Jagger-like dance moves and unique interpretations of Stone’s fashion. The Rolling Stones have made an impact on TikTok, with the two hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones generating a whopping 500 million views, according to TikTok.

TikTok continues to be a controversial topic in the United States, as more state governments begin to take action and public universities all over the country ban its access across their networks. Most recently, The University of Texas at Austin has joined this movement by forbidding users from accessing TikTok on campus.

Last year, the British rockers finished a sixty-year tour in Europe and have now announced that they are working on their first album of original music since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. This new release marks an even more momentous milestone, as it will be the first without beloved drummer Watts who sadly passed away in 2021.