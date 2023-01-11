‘The Voice’ Alum Gwen Stefani Catches Major Heat for Saying ‘I’m Japanese’ During Interview

Gwen Stefani is facing some pretty major backlash after saying that she is Japanese recently in an interview. The statement came during a discussion with Allure as the pop music icon was defending her focus on parts of the Harajuku culture in the early 2000s.

According to reports, Gwen Stefani was addressing earlier cultural appropriation accusations she received during her 2004 album release Love. Angel. Music. Baby. This is also when the star dropped her fragrance, “Harajuku Lovers” and her L.A.M.B fashion line. According to some of the accusations, Stefani’s L.A.M.B line was heavily reflecting fashions heavily inspired by the Japanese culture and fashions of the time.

Gwen Stefani Sees Herself As A “Superfan” Of The Culture

When discussing her love of Japanese culture, Gwen Stefani says that she is a superfan, noting that “it was a beautiful time of creativity.”

In the interview, Stefani recalls embracing the Harajuku styles and cultural influences at the time noting that she thought to herself, “My god, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.”

During her interview, Gwen Stefani continues in her description of her love for the Japanese culture, calling herself a “superfan.” The star adds that if people are going to criticize her for “being a fan of something beautiful and sharing that, then I just think that doesn’t feel right.”

The Singer Says Her Interest In The Culture Comes From A “Beautiful Time Of Creativity”

Stefani says that this era “was a beautiful time of creativity.” She refers to this time back in the early 2000s as being one of a “ping-pong match” between American culture and Harajuku culture. And, the star adds, it “should be okay to be inspired by other cultures because if we’re not allowed then that’s dividing people, right?”

According to the reports, the former No Doubt singer and The Voice host referred to herself as “Japanese” more than once during the recent discussion. At one point, the Holla Back singer described herself as “a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl.”

Stefani has also said that she is often inspired by other cultures as her career continues to grow. Including connecting to the Latinx cultures from her hometown of Anaheim, California.

“The music, the way the girls wore their makeup, the clothes they wore, that was my identity,” Stefani says. “Even though I’m an Italian American — Irish or whatever mutt that I am — that’s who I became because those were my people, right?”