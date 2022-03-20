This Kid Singing His Heart Out Might Just Be Parker McCollum’s Biggest Fan

As all country music fans know, most Parker McCollum lyrics have a way of speaking to our souls, and someone who just might be his biggest fan proved that with an adorably emotional sing-along performance this week.

But this particular “big” fan is actually a pint-sized cowboy who looks to be only four or five years old.

The kid won the hearts of his fellow concertgoers when he stood to help Parker McCollum sing To Be Loved By You at a recent concert. And we’re sure he’ll also steal your heart after you watch the video below.

Even though the tyke has only been alive for a few short years, it’s painfully obvious that he’s known true heartbreak. The little guy sang that song with all of his might. And he even threw his hands in the air as he asked his unrequited love, “what in the hell does a man have to do to be loved by you?”

We don’t know who broke this little guy’s heart. But if she doesn’t promptly fall in love with him the second she sees his viral performance, we’ll lose all hope in romance.

Parker McCollum is Having Better Luck in Love than his Biggest Fan

While his biggest fan seems to be suffering a relationship setback, Parker McCollum is having plenty of luck in love. The singer is only days away from saying “I do” to his fiancé Hallie Ray Light.

Recently, the singer gushed about his future bride while crediting her for all his newfound career success.

“She is probably the most wonderful human I’ve ever met on planet earth,” McCollum said per CMT. “It’s much easier to make good decisions and live the right way when I have her in mind versus just myself. Ever since I kind of got my (life) together with her, my career has taken off tenfold. It’s not very hard to look at why everything’s going so well. It’s because I’m focused and healthy and working my (butt) off. And all those things are paying off.”

And Parker McCollum is already showing Light that she comes first.

This month alone, that newfound success has tripled. Last week, the singer snagged the ACM award for New Make Artist of the Year. Then, on March 12, he played for his largest crowd ever at the Houston Rodeo. And the very next day, To Be Loved By You hit #1 one on the Mediabase country chart.

But despite all the celebrating McCollum must’ve done amid all those milestones, he still made the time to stop by his local courthouse to pick up his marriage license.

The couple hasn’t announced their official wedding date. But most sources believe that they’ll tie the knot before the month’s end.





