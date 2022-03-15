Thomas Rhett Details How Being a Dad Changed Him in One Big Way

Before Country crooning superstar Thomas Rhett became a dad four times over, he was all about clean eating. But once the chaos of parenthood set in, his life took a bit of a turn. Now the singer survives off of finger foods and toddler leftovers. And by looking at him, we’d say the new diet is serving him well.

As Rhett told Mashed during an exclusive interview, he simply doesn’t have the time to cook lavish meals or make sure he’s getting his daily greens. He and his wife Lauren Akins have a six, four, and two-year-old at home. And last fall, they welcomed their fourth child, who just turned 4 months today (March 15th).

With all that new responsibility, Thomas Rhett admits he’s a changed man. But he thinks his diet is probably what’s changed the most. “Most of my eating is on the go these days,” he said. The Die a Happy Man singer even admitted that sometimes he’ll find a bag of “gummies that have been left in [his] truck for six weeks” and think “Oh, I’ll eat that today.”

We think all parents understand that particular struggle. “I do my best to eat good and clean,” Thomas Rhett continued. “But there are definitely times where I’m trying to get something on the go.”

And when it comes to fast food, Rhett admits that he’s “a sucker for Taco Bell.”

Thomas Rhett is Winning at the Whole Dad Thing

Despite juggling a lustrous singing career that takes him all over the world, Thomas Rhett is still 100% committed to sharing all of the parenting responsibilities with his wife. He even gets up at the break of dawn every day just to make sure that his kids have the most adorable lunches in their classrooms.

“When I wake up in the mornings to make the kid’s lunches — I wouldn’t do this — my wife loves to take cookie cutters. If I make a turkey sandwich or a peanut butter sandwich, we’ll stamp the sandwich with a heart or a rainbow,” Rhett shared. “I find myself crushing the outer areas of the sandwich at six o’clock in the morning.”

But parenthood isn’t always gummy bears and heart-shaped PB&Js. Sometimes having kids can be painful—literally. Even though he’s only been a dad for six short years, Thomas Rhett and his wife have suffered many illnesses. And, of course, when that happens, the entire household goes down.

“Goodness gracious — when all four kids, including me and Lauren, have been all sick at the same time with different things. One’s got a stomach virus, or one’s got a cough, and one’s got a fever. It is like, because you don’t want any of your family to come over and help because you don’t want anyone else to get sick, you’re like, ‘I don’t want to get off the couch right now,’ but everyone needs something from me or something from Lauren,” he explained. “When everyone’s sick, it’s survival mode at that point. That would be the craziest bit of parenting for us, for sure.”