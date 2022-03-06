Thomas Rhett Drops New Music Video for ‘Death Row’ Featuring Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson

Thomas Rhett Music Video At a Glance:

Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson released a music video, with lyrics, for Death Row earlier this week

The song will be included on Rhett’s new album, which is set for release April 1.

The three country stars sing about forgiveness and how the men they visited were like the “boys back home.”

Back in 2019, months before the world changed, country stars Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, and Russell Dickerson visited prisoners on death row.

And the visit, which included a performance, impacted them deeply. Thomas Rhett and his talented friends now are sharing this life-altering experience via a song. The three released the lyrical music video to “Death Row” earlier this week.

The Thomas Rhett song, especially as a shared experience with Hubbard and Dickerson, is profound. As they say, write — and perform — what you know. All three country stars hyped the song using their own social media accounts. They wanted to share the stories of the men they met who were incarcerated for the worst sort of crimes. It’s good music. And it’s a dose of good humanity for a thirsty soul.

And on top of all of that, it’s also an interesting take. The song doesn’t glamorize death row inmates or make their situations so either/or. Rather, it offers compassion for the men who have asked God to bring them out of the dark.

Thomas Rhett Music Video Offers Empathy Rather Than Judgment

Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson recognized that life, at its essence, is about forgiveness. Dickerson explained: “The three of us actually went to death row, and this song, line by line, is our experience. We walked in thinking that it was going to be this scary experience. We walked in to minister to them, but they ended up ministering to us, and it was a life-changing, God experience.”

As the song points out, God is the only entity who can judge the worth of someone’s soul.

Here’s the video. Join us on the other side for some more details.

Rhett co-wrote the song with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell. The collaboration will be included on Rhett’s album “Where We Started” that’s set for release, April 1.

“We left with a lot of complex feelings,” Thomas Rhett told reporters. “So I started writing as a way to process the heaviness. Our goal was for people to understand our experience by way of music – it’s basically a page directly from our journal that day.”

The song starts with Thomas Rhett on acoustic guitar. His first verse is about him feeling anxiety about the idea of meeting one of these inmates. “I thought he’d be a monster. Turns out he’s a lot like I am,” Rhett sang.

Hubbard, who is on hiatus from Florida Georgia Line, sings: “Everybody’s name is numbered only difference is they already know which one.”

He talked about the inmate visit in a video he posted to social media.

“We played music for them, we hung out, chatted it up,” Hubbard said. “It was extremely encouraging and eye-opening and fulfilling. We just wanted to serve and invest into these guys’ lives. And it turns out it felt like we left there and they invested in our life. It was just super life-giving and fulfilling.”