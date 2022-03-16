Thomas Rhett to Release Special Cassette Version of ‘Where We Started’ Album

Thomas Rhett is releasing his upcoming record Where We Started is on cassette! The country star is celebrating the magic of the tape.

The special cassette version of Rhett’s record will feature his own commentaries about every track. He says the idea to bring this retro format back is in part due to the nostalgia of his childhood.

“When I think about a cassette, I think about being young,” he says. “I remember my mom taking me to the store to buy a Faith Hill cassette when I was like, maybe six or seven years old. And with the album being called Where We Started, I don’t know, it’s kind of just a deep dive into looking back at your younger self.”

Thematically, it just makes sense to release it in this format since the album is all about self-reflection.

“I was passed vinyl and 45s but cassettes when I grew up were the thing, and I still have a bunch of those from being young. And I just thought, that was kind of a really neat way to ring in the album title with something that feels so nostalgic like a cassette,” he adds.

The special cassette version of Where We Started is available to buy on Thomas Rhett’s web store. Fans can also purchase signed CDs, blue variant vinyls, and special box set bundles.

Thomas Rhett’s Inspiration Behind ‘Slow Down Summer’

“Slow Down Summer” is one of Thomas Rhett’s most recent releases. Fans who tuned into the ACM Awards watched the country star himself perform the tune live. In an interview with the Bobby Bones Show, he discusses the inspiration behind the song. It came out of a writing trip with his dad, Rhett Akins, with Ashley Gorley, Sean Douglas and Jesse Frasure.

“We were actually all in Montana on a writing trip,” Thomas Rhett says. “It was like October, I think, and we really didn’t know what to write. We were kind of half fly fishing and half kind of writing songs.”

Then, a simple phrase inspired the entire theme of the track.

“We were in the living room and I noticed that the leaves were changing. Someone said ‘I wish summer would slow down.’ As a song writer, you hear words like that and think maybe we should try and write that.”

In @webgirlmorgan's #Skinny;



– @ThomasRhett on how "Slow Down Summer" was created. pic.twitter.com/n1f5PZk3A2 — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) March 10, 2022

The song is told from the point of view of a high school couple. Finishing up their senior year together, there is the fear that they will not stay together. The changing seasons highlight the time passing them by.

“I envisioned them headed off to different schools, and they’re starting to understand that the moment the weather starts to change, they’ve got a 99-percent chance this relationship is not going to work,” Rhett adds. “I know that myself and a lot of people have been there before, wishing the fireworks stage doesn’t have to end.”

Listen to the track here.