Thomas Rhett Says He Struggles With Leaving Some of His Songs Behind

Ahead of the release of his latest album Where We Started, country music artist Thomas Rhett caught up with Official Charts to talk fame, family, and leaving songs behind.

“I look at my songs like babies; it’s really hard to leave a lot of them behind,” Thomas said. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve written so many songs. On tour is where I write the majority of the time. At home, I’ve got four kids. The thought of telling my wife I want to write when I get home would just be a tragedy,” he laughed.

Rhett said he balances career with family life by striving to stay productive despite the chaos.

“You should’ve seen my morning this morning,” he said. “It’s absolute chaos. I think I’ve learned how to be productive in chaos. Being a dad if the first priority, but I don’t want to half-ass anything. I’m nervous about the balance of being musician and dad. It’s all trial and error.”

Thomas Rhett Is Willing to Push the Envelope For His Songs

Rhett is clearly willing to try some new things as a musician, too. His latest album’s title track is a collaborative effort with pop star and American Idol judge Katy Perry. He said the single — a duet with Perry — came as a surprise to him, as he “never expected” the two to pair up professionally.

“I never thought this would happen,” Rhett said. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Jon Bellion; his artistry and his song writing. I call him a melody scientist, because every line he writes sounds like a chorus. He came out to our farm a couple of years ago and we wrote the song ‘Where We Started.’

“Every single part of that song feels like a hook to me, especially that pre-chorus. It feels like something large is about to happen. When we finished the track, somebody at the label thought it could be a feature and emailed Katy Perry’s team. Katy responded immediately and, the next thing I know, I’m FaceTiming Katy Perry in my kitchen and shooting a music video.

“I’m been pinching myself the whole way,” Rhett added. “I’m thinking to myself ‘you are an icon, you changed music and put your stamp on a whole decade.’ It’s pretty wild to me that Katy would want to do something with me; but I’m very fortunate that she did because I love that track.”

So What Did Thomas and Katy Chat About While Working Together?

“Parenting was the majority of what we talked about,” Rhett laughed. “When we were shooting the music video, every time the director said ‘cut’ we’d pick back up on the last story we were talking about. We were like ‘Oh, your kid’s doing that now? My kid won’t eat peas either!’

“Katy’s such a down to Earth human being. It’s always so fun to meet someone that you hope is as awesome as you’d expect, and [then] they are. Katy was one of those people who was everything I’d hoped for and more. She’s such a sweet person and really cared about why she was there.”