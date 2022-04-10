Thomas Rhett Says He’s ‘Going to Be Reliving’ His Experience at the Tortuga Music Festival For Awhile

Following his performance at the Tortuga Music Festival, country music superstar Thomas Rhett took to his Instagram to share his experience of the huge event.

“I’ll be reliving this one for awhile…” Thomas Rhett stated about the Tortuga Music Festival. “Thank y’all so much. Hope y’all felt as much as joy as I did last night.”

Thomas Rhett also thanked Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Grayson Gregory for joining him on stage for the show. The Tortuga Music Festival took place from April 8th to 10th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Thomas Rhett as well as Combs, Davis, and Gregory were among those in the event’s performance line-up. Others included are Walker Hayes, Lainey Wilson, Chase Rice, Breland, and the Cadillac Three.

Thomas Rhett is currently taking a break before heading to the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California at the end of April. He will also be performing at the iHeartCountry Festival in early May. His “Bring the Bar to You” tour will commence on June 17th and will run until mid-October.

Prior to His Tortuga Music Festival Performance, Thomas Rhett Opens Up About His New Album ‘Where We Started’

While chatting with Taste of Country, Thomas Rhett spoke about how his new album “Where We Started” is a bit different for him. “I think “Country Again: Side A was so heavy because I think the world was just heavy. And that’s just what was happening in my life. I think getting back on the road just changed my perspective so much. I really forgot what it felt like to play a show.”

Thomas Rhett then revealed that it had been a year and a half since he was able to tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I played a bunch of songs that I had written during quarantine. I think people enjoyed it. But I think they were just like, ‘We’re ready for something up, when you’re ready.’ You know what I’m saying?”

That’s when Thomas Rhett shared it was time for him to stop writing sad songs. “So yeah, there was some songs on here that I think really strike my singer-songwriter heart. Because that’s where I write from naturally. But to be able to write some songs that I felt could really do well in the summertime and on a big stage, that played a huge part in this album even coming to life in the first place.”

When asked if his 2015 album “Tangled Up” was his most progressive album to date, Thomas Rhett said yes. “But at the same time, I feel like a lot of it is just very on-brand for me. I think I’ve always been a diverse artist and one that’s not really afraid to push boundaries, at least from a production standpoint.”