Thomas Rhett Says Past Year Has Been a Big One For ‘Reflection’ While Discussing Album

Thomas Rhett concedes this past year has been 12 months of reflection. And his new album “Where We Started” reflects all that introspection.

For one, the album wasn’t supposed to be “Where We Started.” The plans called for “Country Again, Side B.” But since all of our worlds have gotten so fluid, including his own, Thomas Rhett changed his album plans.

So what was all the introspection about? Rhett started playing in front of live audiences again. He conceded that he’d almost forgotten what that felt like, whether he knew how to have fun again on stage. So he wanted to write fun songs. Could he still do that?

Then, the most important moment of his year was when he and Lauren, his wife, welcomed their fourth daughter to the family. Lillie Carolina was born last November.

“This is a big reflection year for me,” Thomas Rhett told the Calgary Herald about his new album. “I’ve been doing this for 10 years and just looking back at where I began means a lot to me.”

Thomas Rhett Allowed Daughters to Choose Some Songs on the Album

Rhett had about 150 songs to choose from when he was deciding what to put on the new album. And for the first time, he let the kids help curate the tracklist. However, Rhett’s daughters didn’t realize they had such a responsibility.

Rhett said he did a ton of writing in 2020, back when the world closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And he opted to write songs that would make his girls smile, maybe get up and dance. He played the songs for the family, using them as an unofficial focus group. If they asked to hear the song again, then he’d give the tune extra weight. Eventually, he’d remember which tunes made them react.

“I started playing the record and I kept taking notes of the ones they wanted to listen to over and over again,” Rhett told People. “There were five or six on there that now when we get in the car, my 2-year-old will be like, ‘Play daddy song, daddy song.’ And if it’s not one of those six, even if it’s an older song of mine or a newer one, those are the only six that she cares about. So those made it on the record for sure.”

That’s why “Where We Started” has such an unusual mix to it. Country music fans could start enjoying it April 1. There’s even a song on there, “Simple As a Song,” inspired by Doris Day. He got the idea as he and his wife fixed dinner while listening to 1950s-era tunes.

There are also a couple of cool collaborations. He combined with Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson for “Death Row.” The song was inspired by a visit to prison inmates.

Then, of course, there’s his duet with pop superstar Katy Perry, “Where We Started.”