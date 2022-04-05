Thomas Rhett Shares ‘Artsy’ Photos From Trip To Zion National Park

Thomas Rhett showed his ‘artsy’ side during a visit to Utah’s Zion National Park.

While celebrating the release of his latest album, Where We Started, the country singer and his wife Laura headed to Zion to enjoy some time away from the crowds. And while there, he captured some stunning photos of the park’s nearly 230 square miles of rocky terrain.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, he showcased his best snapshots. And they’re definitely gorgeous enough to make you want to escape to the Beehive State for your own getaway.

“Artsy photos from Zion,” he captioned next to a series of eight photos.

The pictures prove that the CMA winner has mastered his creative side. In a mix of black and white and vintage grained shots, Rhett captured Zion’s many canyons, vast open spaces, and Navajo Sandstone cliffs. And he even caught a gorgeous shot of a storm rolling into the park.

Thomas Rhett’s Trip to Zion National Park Not Spoiled by Record-High Attendance

Luckily, it doesn’t appear that Thomas Rhett ran into any crowds while visiting Zion National Park. And because the location just came off a record-high attendance year, we’re shocked.

In 2021, Zion recorded 5,039,835 visitors, thanks to COVID mandates keeping people outdoors. The phenomenon has been plaguing most national parks over the past two summers. And the National Parks System (NPS) has been forced to take extreme measures to counter the overcrowding.

The massive amounts of people did a number on the parks’ fragile eco-systems and led to bad experiences for visitors who found themselves stuck on packed trails when all they wanted to do was reconnect with nature.

To help, NPS enacted a list of new rules. Some parks have started requiring reservations as they head into the peak season. And other locations are forcing people to get permits before fishing or hiking the most frequented spots.

Zion National Park is following the new permit method with its Angels Landing trail. But unfortunately, getting the required documentation isn’t as easy as a sounds. To experience the adventure, parkgoers have to enter a lottery two months before their planned trip.

Other locations are simply cutting back on loud and dangerous activities to help deal with the endless visitors. So people looking to take scenic air tours or ride e-bikes will have some new rules to deal with.

“It’s disappointing anytime the National Park Service has to restrict access to the parks,” said Robert Manning, an expert in parks and outdoor recreation at the University of Vermont. “But unfortunately, it seems to be needed more and more today.”