Thomas Rhett Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at the ACM Awards

Thomas Rhett suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction before stepping onto the red carpet of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards last night. Rhett, 31, showed up to the ACM Awards in a dapper blue cerulean suit and halfway-buttoned black shirt (before changing for his performances). Apparently the “Die a Happy Man” singer had problems with the pant zipper before the show, however.

“My zipper fell off right before, so I’m taped up,” he said, according to People. “So, I’m trying to stand really still right now, so make sure the camera’s just like right here.”

Despite the extra ventilation down there, Rhett managed to take the moment in stride, saying that it was an honor to participate in the festivities. “I mean, first time we’ve done this with real people in a while, and I got out of the car right before Dolly [Parton]. I was like, ‘This is amazing,’ ” Rhett said on the red carpet. “Getting to perform two songs, nominated twice, just very, very blessed to be here.”

Rhett was nominated for male artist of the year and album of the year. Though he lost both (the former to Chris Stapleton and the latter to Morgan Wallen), Rhett did get to perform twice on the Allegiant Stadium stage in Las Vegas.

With his wardrobe intact, Thomas Rhett talked about his upcoming birthday

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the singer also said he’s looking forward to a birthday trip with wife, Lauren, to Colorado at the end of the month.

“We are going to Telluride, Colorado,” he said. “It’s like one of our favorite places to go, and ‘Mom and Dad’ haven’t had a just-us-two trip in a minute. So, we’re looking forward to it.”

Thomas and Lauren are parents to four beautiful daughters — Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 4 months. Rhett said he suspects his girls will do something sweet for him on his birthday before the trip.

“I’ll be 32, which is crazy to me. I’ll probably do just a chill day with the kids,” he said regarding his special day. “They will probably make me a sweet little birthday card or something like that.”

Other highlights from the ACM Awards

Morgan Wallen won the ACM Album of the Year Award, thanks to his popular effort, Dangerous: The Double Album. Wallen beat out four other very talented artists to bring home the hardware, as well, including Rhett and his Country Again: Side A album.

Also nominated for the award were Carly Pearce’s 29: Written in Stone, Chris Young’s Famous Friends, and, of course, Miranda Lambert’s The Marfa Tapes. Lambert would go on to win the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year — the first such honor in her multi-decade career.

“This is my first time missing the ACMs in 17 years,” Lambert said. “My heart is a little broken, but I’m happy to be where I am. I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen. But thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me.”