Thomas Rhett Teases Collaboration With Hoda Kotb in Fun Photo

Following his performance on “Today,” country music superstar Thomas Rhett took to his social media accounts to tease a collaboration with the morning show’s co-host, Hoda Kotb.

“Be on the lookout for this collaboration Hoda Kotb,” Thomas Rhett declared in his post. “Thank you Today for the party that happened this morning!! Always such a blast.”

Along with performing on the show, Thomas Rhett reflected on his personal life during an appearance on “Making Space with Hoda Kotb.” This includes getting married at 22-years-old. “I think getting married so young is kind of industry,” Rhett explained. “I think there were people that were supportive. But there was a lot of people that were like, ‘Why don’t you just kind of date, and wait?’ And I was like, when you know, you know.”

Thomas Rhett further revealed that he and his wife, Lauren, have known each other since they were teens. “[We] dated a little bit through high school. You learn a lot in marriage, for sure. But we knew everything about each other. You know what I mean? We’d been best friends ever since we were 14 or 15 years old.”

Thomas Rhett Worried About Struggling with Marriage As His Parents Did

As he continued to chat with Kotb about his marriage, Thomas Rhett admitted that he was worried about marital struggles. Especially when his parents had divorced when he was 9-years-old. “I mean, there was a part of me that was just like, ‘Is that going to be me too?’ I remember Lauren’s dad – he flies for a living, like he owns a charter company in Nashville. And, you know, in the 90s, he would fly. You name that country artist, he flew them around. So he’s been around the business for a while.”

Thomas Rhett then spoke about the marital advice that he received from his father-in-law, Steve Gregory, Thomas Rhett added, “I remember, before me and Lauren got married, he was like, ‘You better keep your head on straight.’ He was like, ‘You better not do anything out there on the road. Because I promise you, I’ve seen it. And I will call you out immediately.’ And I was like, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about,’ you know?”

Thomas Rhett eventually witnessed the “realities” of life on the road. “I got into it, [and] I quickly realized how easy that could be without the right boundaries put in place. I remember my first year on the road. Someone grabbed my butt onstage. And I was torn up with guilt and shame.”

Thomas Rhett then said that he called Lauren about what happened He also said he spoke to his manager and team about boundaries and how it was important for him to have them. “I was like, ‘Hey, unless you’re a sister or someone who’s dating someone in the band, there can’t be anybody back here that we don’t know.’ Because that was my boundary.”