ticketmaster-cancels-general-public-sale-for-taylor-swift-tour-tickets

Ticketmaster announced on their Twitter page that they would no longer be holding tomorrow’s scheduled sale of the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” concert by the incredibly popular Taylor Swift.

The ticketing service announced the news on Thursday afternoon in a tweet.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

“Look out, Swifties gonna storm Ticketmaster like it’s January 6,” one user joke in a comment that garnered thousands of likes. And it seems as though that commenter predicted things correctly, because many Taylor Swift fans were livid with the service.

“Are there no tickets left then?” one user responded to Ticketmaster. “Please be more transparent with us.”

Another user snapped back at the ticketing service. “Your one job is literally to sell tickets to a lot of people.”

“This has to be a joke,” one Swiftie wrote.

Another fan agreed: “Is it already April 1? I could have sworn it was November.”

We’ll see what unfolds for both Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster as they attempt to solve these issues.

Taylor Swift Fans Crashed Ticketmaster Website

Two days ago, on November 15th, Ticketmaster posted a tweet to clarify many of the problems Swift fans have encountered. They announced that there was “historically unprecedented demand” with millions showing up for the PreSale.

They then repeated that hundreds of thousands of tickets have already been successfully sold. Users with purchased tickets are “all set,” according to their release.

However, they did have some advice for fans stuck in one of the infamous “queues” while waiting for a ticket.

“If you are currently waiting in a queue, please hang tight — queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible.”

They finished their statement by saying: “Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand.”

Moreover, now, Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is getting involved in the action. He announced he’s investigating both Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour presale turned into a big debacle.

Tens of thousands of fans registered for presale codes on Ticketmaster’s website. However, when those codes were emailed on November 15th, they didn’t work for some. Many spent hours in online waiting rooms, dealing with a site that wouldn’t load.

Skrmetti said on Wed that fans had “a number of complaints,” for his office. Now, Skrmetti claims he’d like a better understanding of what happened.

“There are no allegations at this time about any misconduct,” he said. “But as the Attorney General, it’s my job to ensure that the consumer protection laws and antitrust laws in Tennessee are being honored.”