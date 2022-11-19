Ticketmaster Issues Apology to Taylor Swift & Her Fans Following Social Media Outrage

Hours after Taylor Swift put out a statement about Ticketmaster canceling the public on-sale of Eras Tour tickets, the event ticking platform issued an apology to Swift and her fans.

In a statement on its website, Ticketmaster stated, “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift ‘The Eras’ Tour. First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.”

Ticketmaster then shared details about exactly what happened during the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco. “By requiring registrations, Verified Fan is designed to help manage high demand shows – identifying real humans and weeding out bots. Keeping bots out of queues and avoiding overcrowding helps to make wait times shorter and onsales smoother. Based on fan interest at registration we knew this would be big. Over 3.5 million people pre-registered for TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan, which is the largest registration in history.”

Ticketmaster also shared that around 40% of invited fans actually show up and buy tickets. Most purchase an average of 3 tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour. “Around 1.5 million people were sent codes to join the onsale for all 52 show dates, including the 47 sold by Ticketmaster. The remaining 2 million Verified Fans were placed on a waiting list on the small chance that tickets might still be available after those who received codes had shopped.”

Ticketmaster Further Explains What Went Wrong During Taylor Swift Ticket Sales

Ticketmaster further explained that it has been able to manage a huge volume coming into its website to shop for tickets. The Verified Fan codes also create a smooth shopping process. But, the company admits that in the case of Taylor Swift’s tour tickets, there was a staggering number of bot attacks. There were also more fans who didn’t have codes. This drove unprecedented traffic on its website. Then it resulted in 3.5 billion total system requests. This is four times the website’s previous peak.

“We handle onsales for countless top tours, some of the biggest sporting events, and more. Never before has a Verified Fan onsale sparked so much attention – or traffic. This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform.”

Ticketmaster went on to share that it usually takes about an hour to sell through a stadium show. However, when it came to Taylor Swift tickets, the platform slowed down some sales and pushed back others. This was to stabilize the systems. “Overall, we estimate about 15% of interactions across the site experienced issues, ” Ticketmaster noted. “And that’s 15% too many, including passcode validation errors that caused fans to lose tickets they had carted.”

Despite the situation, more than 2 million tickets were sold on Ticketmaster for Taylor Swift on November 15th. Ticketmaster reported that it was the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.