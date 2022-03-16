Tim McGraw Brings ‘1883’ Costars on Stage To Sing ‘I Like It, I Love It’

Tim McGraw may be focusing on his acting career right now, but it’s clear his heart is always in his country music superstar past! And, this couldn’t have been more clear last weekend.

During a recent performance when McGraw pulled some familiar faces onto the stage, inviting his 1883 costars to join him in a rousing rendition of his 1990s smash-hit I Like It, I Love it. And, thankfully, McGraw’s 1883 costar LaMonica Garrett shared with us the incredible moment on his Instagram page.

We Like It, We Love It…And We Definitely Want Some More Of It!

The Tim McGraw fans who surrounded the stage during the Saturday evening Boots in the Park Festival in Norco, California had no idea what kind of a treat they were about to get. I mean, an evening with country-music superstar Tim McGraw is certainly as good as it can get for any country music fan, right?

Well, it can get better. And, we learned this first hand as McGraw welcomed his costar’s members of the Paramount+ hit series 1883 onto the stage to help perform a rousing rendition of “I Like It, I Love It.”

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Shares A Memorable Moment On-Stage At A Tim McGraw Concert

Following the surprise performance, 1883 star LaMonica Garrett posted a series of photos and (thankfully) a video of the unforgettable moment.

In the weekend Instagram post, the 1883 star starts his message by telling his Insta followers there is a lot to see, so keep swiping! His post ends with a video featuring him onstage with McGraw along with a bunch of other 1883 costars.

“Still on cloud 9 from our night in the life of a music icon,” Garrett gushes in his Insta post.

The Cast Of ‘1883’ Hits the Stage!

While not all of the members of 1883 made it to the concert to sing the country music anthem with Tim McGraw, it was still quite the cast reunion Saturday evening. Joining McGraw and LaMonica Garrett on the stage during the Boots In The Park event were costars James Landry Herbert, Amanda Jaros, Alex Fine, and Emerson Miller.

Of course, there was one more 1883 costar who took to the stage in the surprise performance. This costar is one that surely knows the ins and outs of country music concerts very well. Plus, she is very familiar with McGraw’s concerts specifically. Of course, any music fan knows we are talking about McGraw’s fellow country music superstar, fellow 1883 co-star, and his wife, Faith Hill.

Hill and McGraw were married in 1997. And, most recently the couple teamed up to portray 1883’s husband and wife team James (McGraw) and Margaret (Hill) Dutton.