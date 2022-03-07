Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line to Headline Iowa Double Header

It will be a night of incredible music and unforgettable races as some major names in music will be performing upon IndyCar’s return to the Iowa Speedway track in July. Hy-Vee incorporated and IndyCar has announced that four award-winning acts will be performing live during the Hy-Vee IndyCar race weekend which is scheduled for July 22 through July 24 at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Among these performers is the headlining performer, country music superstar, and 1883 star, Tim McGraw.

The three-time Grammy winner country music star will perform on Saturday, July 23; along with country music duo Florida Georgia Line. Additionally, Grammy Award-winning pop music superstar Gwen Stefani will be performing at the iconic Iowa Speedway during the weekend’s events. Stefani’s husband and The Voice star Blake Shelton will also be performing during the July racing events.

Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line Will Be Bookending A Major IndyCar Doubleheader

Tim McGraw will be taking the stage for his concert before the doubleheader races in July. Following the racing events, Florida Georgia Line will finish out the night’s music performances.

Each of the concerts is part of the standard race entry ticket. Fans who wish to get a little more up close and personal with the exciting events can purchase a special pass. This will allow fans to stand directly on the track in the race’s “pit” sections during the concerts.

“We want this event to be one of the most talked-about events of the year,” notes Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO Randy Edeker in a recent press release about the event.

“By providing race-goers with an unforgettable experience,” Edeker adds.

This, the release notes will bring an impressive “caliber of musical entertainment to Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway.”

“Iowa will be the place to be this summer,” Edeker continues. “With these live music acts coupled with nationally televised IndyCar races.”

Edeker adds that the event will provide “a festival-like atmosphere that has something for everyone to enjoy.”

“What an incredible music lineup for fans to enjoy during Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend,” notes Bud Denker, the president of Penske Corporation, which owns INDYCAR.

Iowa Welcomes Some Big Names In Music And Racing In July

The regionally owned and operated Hy-Vee grocery stores are a major sponsor of the concert-laden July races Newton, Iowa races. Hy-Vee is also a major sponsor of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan race team. Longtime driver Jack Harvey drives the vehicle adorned with the recognizable black and red Hy-Vee logo.

Denker notes that racegoers will see some “of the biggest names and best performers in music.”

This, Deker notes, is “combined with great racing” on the fastest short track on the planet.

“The weekend is going to deliver an experience unlike one we have ever seen in INDYCAR,” Denker adds.

“Thanks to the continued support of our partners at Hy-Vee, fans in Iowa will be part of something special during Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend,” he continues.