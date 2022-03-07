Tim McGraw, Cody Jinks, and Whiskey Myers to Perform at Arkansas’ Walmart AMP

Tim McGraw, Cody Jinks, and Whiskey Myers are set to perform at Arkansas’ Walmart AMP (Arkansas Music Pavillion). The country artists will all perform on different dates. So here’s when they’ll perform, and when you’ll get tickets.

Need to Know

Tickets for Tim McGraw are on sale now. He performs on April 29th.

Tickets for Whiskey Myers are also still on sale. He’ll perform on May 14th.

Cody Jinks Performs on May 27th. Tickets go on Sale on March 11th.

Here’s the Low Down on Tim McGraw, Whiskey Myers, and Cody Jinks Walmart AMP Performances

Tim McGraw is the first of these artists to perform. According to the website of the Walmart AMP, McGraw takes the stage on April 29, 2022. Tickets are available for purchase now and are still available, with prices ranging from $44 through $595. McGraw will hit the stage with Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.

McGraw is, of course, an absolute country music legend. Not to mention, he and his Wife, Faith Hill, have both taken to acting as well recently, starring in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883.

Next up, Whiskey Myers takes on the Walmart AMP. The group, on their Tornillo tour, will be joined by Shane Smith & The Saints and Goodbye June. They’ll perform on May 14th with gates opening at 5pm. Ticket prices range from $30 through $69.50.

Whiskey Myers emerged on the music scene in 2007, and has played over 2,500 live shows since then. The band has managed to top both Country and Americana/Folk sales charts. Rolling Stone has noted that “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”

Codi Jinks Will Perform in Late May

Finally, Codi Jinks Walmart AMP show takes place on May 27th. He’ll perform with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. We don’t yet have any information on when doors will open or what the ticket price will be. They’ll go on Sale on March 11th. So if you want a good spot, you may want to save that date.

According to his bio on the AMP website, “Jinks is the kind of artist who thrives being on the road, traveling from city to city playing shows night after night. In a typical year, the singer-songwriter isn’t at home longer than five or six weeks at a time. That road-heavy approach, when coupled with a ferocious live show, has helped Jinks amass a loyal fanbase and carve out a successful career on his own terms as an independent artist.”

The Walmart AMP has a ton of other artists performing there as well, so if you’re in the area and looking for concerts, you should definitely check them out.