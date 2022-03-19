Tim McGraw’s Daughter Gracie Does a Hilarious Impression of His ’90s Look

The oldest daughter of country icon Tim McGraw, Gracie, showed off their family resemblance with a funny post mocking her dad’s ’90s style.

“Like father, like son,” joked Gracie in the caption. She shared a quirky photo of herself posing up against a wall, similarly to how her famous father did on the cover of his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon. Additionally, Gracie drew on a handlebar mustache to match that of McGraw. However, one comment pointed out an important mistake: “YOU FORGOT THE SOUL PATCH!”

“Absolutely love your dad, one of my favorite entertainers,” responded a follower. Fans really appreciated the humor behind Gracie’s post, and they sounded off in the comments. Another individual referenced a famous song by another artist: “Siri play Tim McGraw by Taylor Swift.”

While McGraw himself didn’t weigh in, Gracie’s sister, Audrey, simply responded: “Yes.”

Tim McGraw Talks Putting Daughter First

Gracie is, of course, the oldest daughter of Tim McGraw and wife and 1883 costar Faith Hill, born in 1997. She has two younger sisters, Maggie born in 1998 and then Audrey born in 2001. According to McGraw, he and Hill decided that family would be their central purpose when they married in 1996.

“Our careers were really well established when we got married,” McGraw once said. “Our careers were up and running really hard. So, we made a conscious decision when we got married that no matter what, if we were gonna start a family, that that was gonna be our first priority and everything else was gonna sort of find its place, for better or worse. For our careers better or worse.”

This resolution carried over as their family grew. Regardless of what other opportunities they had in their careers, the family mattered more.

Additionally, McGraw revealed they would do things the same way if they had it to do over. He then concluded: “I think that that’s paid off in our kids and their lives. And how we’ve given them as much of a normal life as we can in the situation that they’re in.”