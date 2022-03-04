Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to Perform at The American Rodeo This Weekend at Cowboys’ Stadium

Country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be traveling south this weekend to perform live at The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. The American Rodeo Championship takes place on Sunday, March 6. The Top 10 perform at noon, and once that gets narrowed down, they’ll compete in the Championship Shootout round at 3 p.m. In between that, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will perform live.

They haven’t released a setlist yet for the performance. But we know that whatever the country couple cooks up will be phenomenal. Tim McGraw promoted the performance in a recent Twitter post earlier today.

“Join me and @FaithHill this Sunday, March 6 at @ATTStadium as the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls compete at @TheAmericanTR, The Crown Jewel of Rodeo,” McGraw captioned his post.

Join me and @FaithHill this Sunday, March 6 at @ATTStadium as the world's best cowboys and cowgirls compete at @TheAmericanTR, The Crown Jewel of Rodeo. Get your tickets at https://t.co/WlMjKzeiN6. #TheAmericanRodeo pic.twitter.com/IsVhQgTWmN — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 4, 2022

The good news for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fans is that the American Rodeo is only the beginning. McGraw will be traveling from here on out all through the spring and summer. The McGraw 2022 Tour kicked off in February and will run all the way until August. To see if the country star will hit up your city, check out McGraw’s website here.

Back on Feb. 12, McGraw posted a video of his rehearsals for the tour to show how happy he is to be traveling again. “Back on the road next weekend!! Feels so good to be back with the band and crew again!” Tim McGraw wrote in his caption.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Wrap Up ‘1883’ Before American Rodeo Performance

Sometimes the timing is just right. Last weekend, the season finale of “1883” dropped on Paramount Plus. And now, one week later, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have a chance to perform at the American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

Not that they haven’t been performing since “1883” started. But the show’s kept them busy with talk show appearances, Instagram lives, and interviews with multiple news outlets. All week, the duo’s been breaking down that finale episode and what it means for the Dutton family.

During the episode, James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) had to say goodbye to their daughter Elsa. James rode on ahead with Elsa so she could die in a place of her choosing, and then the family would build their home around her spot.

Variety asked Hill and McGraw earlier this week how this tragedy might affect James and Margaret’s marriage in the future. “I honestly don’t know. I think I’m still reeling and that’s the truth!” Hill shared. She added, “I mean, I’m angry. Imagine knowing that your child is going to die and you cannot be by their side? I can’t even imagine it ever. I have not recovered.”

Neither have we.

McGraw also added, “You know, Taylor Sheridan is such a brilliant writer that I can only imagine what he’s going to come up with. And whatever I imagine is probably not even going to be close. So I don’t have any idea. I’m as anxious as anyone to see what happens.”