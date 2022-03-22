Tim McGraw to Headline 2022 Stadium of Fire Lineup in Utah

America’s Freedom Festival announced country music superstar and “1883” star Tim McGraw would headline the Provo, Utah event in July.

McGraw leads the 2022 Stadium of Fire event, with Utah native Marie Osmond coming in as a special guest. It’s the 40th anniversary of the show.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 25, at Freedomfestival.org. Organizers have a special members sale for those on an email list. KSL.com reports that the folks who get into the group will have “first dibs” and “advance ticket opportunities.”

Tim McGraw Back To Utah Show For Third Time

This year, Tim McGraw returns to perform at the Utah venue for his third time. His first show came thirty years ago, in 1992. The most recent McGraw performance was in 2016 when the 54-year-old put on a show for nearly 40,000 crowd goers. The American Forces Network broadcasted the show to a million military service members in over 100 countries.

The “1883” star has three Grammy Award wins along with 14 Academy of Country Music awards. Additionally, he’s got 11 Country Music Association awards, 10 American Music Awards, and three People’s Choice Awards.

McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, are currently starring in the Paramount+ show. At the end of April, McGraw hits the road for a 17-city amphitheater tour dubbed the “McGraw Tour 2022.” Tim McGraw’s Utah event is part of that tour.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tim McGraw back to #StadiumOfFire on July 2nd in Provo!” America’s Freedom Festival organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

America’s Freedom Festival Started With Two Osmond Brothers

Marie’s two older brothers, Merrill and Alan Osmond, started the annual festival in 1980.

Last year, Lee Greenwood and Collin Raye headlined the show as it returned for its 39th year. The 2020 event got canceled because of the pandemic with fireworks held instead.

The festival combines music acts with a carnival and parade. There’s also a patriot service with the July 4th holiday season and hot air balloon launches. The Colonial Heritage fair showcases colonial skills, craftsmanship, and history.

This year’s program will include a flyover of F-35 fighter jets from Hill Air Force Base.

Marie Osmond will be a part of the festivities this year. According to KSL, she started in the Beehive state as a singer. She has worked as a talk show host, dancer, author, and public speaker.

The 62-year-old has also had a successful television career with her brother, Donny Osmond. The siblings ended an 11-year Las Vegas residency at The Flamingo.

The Salt Lake Tribune said Marie Osmond has performed with symphony orchestras since 2019. Her opera, Broadway, and classic tunes album called “Unexpected” came out in December. Osmond’s symphony shows inspired songs on the album.

The newspaper said this year’s theme is titled “More Fire!” Organizers say there will be fiery stunts and effects to pair with the annual fireworks spectacle.