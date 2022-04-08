Country superstar Tim McGraw has partnered with Nextdoor, a social app connecting neighbors in different communities, to launch Nextdoor 100.

Nextdoor 100 is part initiative and part awards show. You can nominate your neighbor at the Nextdoor 100 website, explaining why they “go out of their way to support the neighborhood, perform acts of kindness, or simply spread joy.” In a promotion video, the organization describes these nominees as “super, amazing, supportive, surprising, creative, compassionate, never-not-there-when-you-need them neighbors” who make our lives better.

So where does the country singer factor into this? Tim McGraw will act as one of the judges for Nextdoor 100, per Business Wire. He and the rest of the judges will take the time to wade through tens of thousands of nominations to select the 100 honorees. Those honorees will be announced on May 23, with nominations open until May 8.

Tim McGraw will also promote Nextdoor on his upcoming The McGraw Tour 2022. At each venue, the singer will share handpicked inspirational stories from Nextdoor 100 nominees. He’ll share these both on social media and in person at the concerts. The McGraw Tour 2022 travels to 17 cities across the U.S., starting on April 29 and ending on Sept. 17.

Each stop on the tour will also feature an interactive exhibit. This exhibit will be set up as a “mini-neighborhood,” where fans can connect and meet different neighbors. Activities at the mini-neighborhood will work to honor the local community where it’s held. Social entertainment studio Shareability will put on these activities.

Tim McGraw Discusses New Partnership With Nextdoor

Earlier this week, the official Nextdoor Twitter page posted about Tim McGraw joining the launch of Nextdoor 100. He retweeted the announcement but also talked to Business Wire about his involvement.

Excited to announce our partnership with superstar @thetimmcgraw to recognize and celebrate the most humble and kind among us: our amazing neighbors. Nominate a neighbor for the #Nextdoor100 here: https://t.co/ChnESThTWZ pic.twitter.com/vV5tXBIHeQ — Nextdoor (@Nextdoor) April 7, 2022

“I think kindness lives in the little things. Having someone lend a helping hand when you need it, offering words of support or a cup of sugar when you come up short, can make all the difference,” Tim McGraw said. “I’m excited to be partnering with the Nextdoor 100, to help celebrate neighbors across America and shine a light on real people having a real impact in our communities.”

Maryam Banikarim, Head of Marketing at Nextdoor, also commented on the new initiative and McGraw’s decision to partner with them.

“On Nextdoor we can see that simple but meaningful acts of kindness are on the rise: from the neighbor that shovels snow for the whole block, to the local deli owner that always adds a little extra to your order,” Banikarim said. “It’s time to put our neighbors and their stories in the spotlight. We’re excited to work with Tim McGraw, whose own kindness and humility make him the perfect partner to celebrate the positive impact of neighbors in our lives.”