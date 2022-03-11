Tim McGraw Reveals His Rule to Becoming a ‘Great Artist’

After making his debut in the early 90s, Tim McGraw remains a living icon among country music. Now, after stepping back from television following the “1883” finale, the Taylor Sheridan-produced series in which he starred, he’s sharing with Outsiders his number one rule to becoming a “great artist” within the industry. See what he has to say below.

Country music possesses a host of living legends. In addition to Tim McGraw, another of those is “Like the Rain” singer, Clint Black. Country music currently remains at the height of its artistic transformation as it sees more hip-hop, pop, and rap influences. With that in mind, Black, whose career also took off during the early 90s, sat down with the “1883” star during the season two premiere of his series, “Talking In Circles with Clint Black.” There, they shared their experiences in the country music industry.

Tim McGraw’s Rules for Musical Success:

While appearing as a guest on the show, Tim McGraw detailed several rules that have helped make his career.

“As you know,” Tim McGraw began, “the first rule of being a great artist is to know who you are.”

And while the “Thought About You” singer has clearly been able to identify those traits within himself, he claimed, “a lot of artists never figure out who they are as an artist. They’re trying to be somebody that’s not them.”

He gave an example involving his daughters, who range in age from 20 to 24.

Another rule Tim McGraw incorporates into making music is to “find bright and shiny things along the way that I can add into the music [I’m] making.” While he might not love the music his daughters listen to, he can often recognize well-placed instrumental sounds in other genres that he then pulls into his own work. “I owe a lot of that to my girls growing up and hauling cheerleaders around the football games.”

Perhaps we should thank Tim McGraw’s daughters for some of the modern instrumentals we find in hits like “7500 OBO.”

“You find that stuff you like and you sort of incorporate it into what you’re doing,” he explained.

Altogether, the country artist said as long as aspiring artists stick to their “true path,” eventually success will be found. He explained, “I think the biggest thing as an artist to figure out, is figuring out what you don’t do well. And if you identify that first, then you’re well on your way to doing the good stuff.”

For Outsiders interested in hearing all of Tim McGraw’s rules and seeing the rest of Clint Black’s guest stars, tune into Circle Network at 10 p.m. ET on March 12th. Later episodes of “Talking In Circles with Clint Black” will feature fellow country artist Tracy Lawrence and singer-songwriter John Hiatt.