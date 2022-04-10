Tim McGraw Talks ‘Toughest Part’ of Performing Concerts After ‘1883’

Tim McGraw revealed the toughest part of evolving from cowboy explorer on 1883 to country superstar prepping for concerts.

There are just so many words to move around his brain. He’s got to take the figurative broom to shake away those cobwebs.

McGraw appeared on the Bobby Bones Show last Friday (April 8) to talk about how he’s evolving back from James Dutton to just plain ‘ol Tim, the country singer, husband, son, brother, and father.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ MTV Entertainment Studios.

Tim McGraw Thinks Most Difficult Prep for Concerts Is ‘Remembering Words’

Bones asked McGraw, what’s the biggest change from saying the words to singing them?

“Biggest deal now is remembering words. That’s the hardest thing,” McGraw said. And the statement definitely tickled him…

“After the last six months or so (the hardest thing) is remembering lines to a script. And then coming back home and now I’m in the middle of working on a new album as well. And we’re going into Tour production schedule. So remembering the words, but it usually comes back pretty quickly.”

Bones, the Nashville-based syndicated radio host, asked McGraw if he ever uses a teleprompter on stage.

“I haven’t got to that point yet,” said the 54-year-old country star. “But by the time I get to that point, I won’t be able to read it.”

He also said: “Hope everyone hasn’t forgotten me. There’s nothing like it. You know, you’ve been on stage, like that energy from the crowd and that instant gratification. And to me, I’m bragging a bit on my band. I feel like I have the best band in the world.”

McGraw Going Solo on Tour for First Time in Six Years

Tim McGraw is giving concerts this year as a solo artist. That’s a change as well. He hasn’t done so in six years. He and wife Faith Hill were co-headliners on his last tour.

If you’re a McGraw fan, circle April 29. That’s when he kicks off his three-month tour with a date in Rogers, Arkansas. He’ll appear along with Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.

Bones asks him if there’s such a thing as being in concert shape. Yep, there is. It’s all about the breath.

“I try to stay pretty close (to concert shape), most of the time,” McGraw said. “But it’s a whole lot of shape … we do two or three a days on Tour. And the shows are pretty high-energy, too.

“The breath is the main thing, he said, “Getting your cardio back up (and) in tour shape, “

His backing band will help if they sense low energy, McGraw said,

“There’s been times before shows with these guys (where they) step out front give me a little more energy, cause I’m a little tired. By the tine we hit the stage, we’re pretty ready.”