Tim McGraw Thanks ‘Boots in the Park’ for a Great Show With Epic Highlight Video

On Sunday (March 13th), country music icon Tim McGraw took to his Instagram account to thank ‘Boots in the Park’ for a great show with an epic highlight video.

The highlight video that Tim McGraw posted features him taking the stage and performing for the crowd at Boot in the Park. The event took place on Saturday (March 12th) in Norco, California. Along with McGraw, other music artists that took the stage at the event were Dustin Lynch, Craig Morgan, Morgan Evans, Claire Wright, and Presley Tennant.

Meanwhile, Tim McGraw’s “McGraw Tour 2022” is set to kick off on April 29th in Rogers, Arkansas. Some stops on the tour are Jacksonville, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Syracuse, New York. The country music superstar will be performing with Russell Dickerson, Brandon Davis, and Alexandra Kay while on tour.

Tim McGraw Shares His Rules to Becoming a Great Artist

During a recent appearance on Clint Black’s series Talking in Circles With Clint Black, Tim McGraw opened up about the “key rules” he has to become a great artist. “As you know, the first rule of being a great artist is to know who you are. And lots of artists never figure out who they are as an artist. Trying to be somebody that’s not them.”

Meanwhile, Tim McGraw declared that for him, he always knew who he was as an artist. However, he was never opposed to opening his ears and eyes and finding the “core” of what he is as well as knowing the road that he’s on. “But also being able to find bright shiny things along the way that I can add and incorporate into music that I was making. And I owe a lot of that to my girls growing up and hauling cheerleaders around the football games.”

In regards to any advice that he has for young and developing artists, Tim McGraw also says to stay true to the path they are on. “And as long as you know you’re true path that you’re on and you know what you do well as an artist, I think the biggest thing as an artist to figure out, is figuring out what you don’t do well.”

Tim McGraw Talks the Influence that His Daughters’ Music Choices Have on His Music

Along with sharing his rules, Tim McGraw also reflected on the music choices his daughters have. “You know, I’m not particularly fond of this song. But boy that’s a great synth sound that they had there or that’s a great high hat sound that they had. That’s a great snare sound that they had there.”

Despite not digging some of the music, Tim McGraw states the music choices would inspire his own music. “I think I can take that and sort of thickening it up and widen it a bit and it would work really good for this song that I’m working on. You find stuff that you like and you sort of incorporate it into what you’re doing.”