tj-osborne-calls-out-country-radio-during-acm-awards-acceptance-speech

On Monday night during the ACM Awards, country musician TJ Osborne called out country radio stations during his acceptance speech. But hey, what’s an award show with at least a little bit of drama, am I right?

Last night, Brothers Osborne won the ACM award for Duo of the Year. In case you didn’t know, the country music duo consists of brothers TJ and John Osborne.

During their acceptance speech, TJ mentioned that he was thankful for the win. He also brought up the fact that their single, “I’m Not For Everyone,” was just pulled from country radio last week. The Osborne brothers did not acknowledge who technically pulled the song from the radio. However, others suggested the decision came from their record label, EMI Records Nashville. Presumably, after the lagging and slow climb on the country charts.

“About a week ago, they pulled our single from country radio, so I needed a little wind put in our sails,” TJ Osborne shared, calling out country radio. John clarified that comment after the show in the press room. He stated that his brother’s comment was “in jest.” This is another way of saying “as a joke.”

More on TJ Osborne ACM Awards Acceptance Speech

But TJ Osborne’s ACM speech calling out country radio didn’t stop there, Outsiders. Why? Because after the show, TJ clarified that the comment was true. He also declared that radio play for certain artists is still an issue on country radio — even if you have a big label behind you as they do.

“I mentioned this recently in an article, just with us feeling like we’re underdogs the whole time,” TJ started. “And that’s part of it, is that we don’t get necessarily a lot of the love that some of the other artists do on radio and I’m not necessarily criticizing anyone specifically for that, but it’s just a fact, and to be there tonight, I guess some people were upset that I said that. Like, I said a true statement. I don’t know, our single literally got pulled last week and we just won an award. If you’re upset about that, maybe you’re part of the problem.”

Wow, talk about confidence! Either way, we’re so excited for the country duo’s win and can’t wait to see what’s next for their music career.

