Tom Leadon, Who Co-Founded Mudcrutch Band With Tom Petty, Dead at 70

Tom Leadon, who had co-founded the rock group Mudcrutch Band with Tom Petty, has reportedly passed away at the age of 70.

According to Variety, Leadon passed away on March 22nd. Although the cause of death wasn’t officially revealed, it is believed that he had died of “natural causes.”

Mike Campbell, a fellow member of Mudcrutch, also took to Twitter to post a heartfelt post about Leadon. “Tom Leadon was my deepest guitar soul brother,” Campbell declared. “We spent countless hours playing acoustic guitars and teaching each other things. A kinder soul never walked the earth. I will always miss his spirit and generosity. Sleep peacefully my old friend.”

Mike pic.twitter.com/UfF86HaULp — Mike Campbell // The Dirty Knobs (@MikeCampbellHQ) March 27, 2023

Variety further reports that Leadon first began his music career at the age of 13 when he joined a local Gainesville, Florida band, the Epics. Tom Petty was notably in a rival teen band, the Sundowners, at the time. Upon seeing Petty playing, Leadon said he visited the fellow musician. “Basically I went over there practically every day after that for about three or four years,” Leadon once explained. “We were pretty much inseparable. I was fascinated with Petty.”

Randall Marsh then teamed up with the Toms followed by Campbell. The four formed the Mudcrutch. Future member of the Heartbreakers, keyboardist Benmont Tench, eventually joined the group. However, that was after Tom Leadon left. “I’m just sorry I didn’t stay around in those days when Benmont started playing with them,” Leadon admitted. “The reason I really left the band was, I had been wanting to go to Southern California and be part of the country-rock thing that had been going on there for a long time.”

After Leaving Mudcrutch, Tom Leadon Went to California To Hang Out With His Brother

After heading to California, Tom Leadon said he went out to hang out with his brother, Bernie, who was a member of the rock group, the Eagles.

“He invited me to come and live with him in L.A,” Leadon said about his brother. “And the Eagles were so great and they were doing the kind of thing I wanted to do which is more of a country-rock kind of thing.”

While recalling another reason why he left Mudcrutch, Tom Leadon also said he became impatient with Mudcrutch’s progress. This caused him to struggle a bit, creatively. “I was kind of hot-headed and I had some kind of arguments with Petty. I was getting where I wanted to do more bluegrass and country music, and we weren’t hanging out as often anymore.”

While living with his brother, Leadon recalled being so inspired by his surroundings that he wrote the song The Acacias Are Blooming. He then gave the tune to Eagles bandmates Glenn Frey and Don Henley, who rewrote it. They recorded it as a song from One of These Nights called Hollywood Waltz. He went on to add that the experience helped him a lot. “I learned about publishing and how people can rip off your publishing and I didn’t get all the money I was supposed to get but I did get a lot of it. I’m grateful to my brother for that.”