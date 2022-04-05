Trace Adkins Teases ‘Honky Tonk Badonkadonk’ Remixes Releasing This Week

If we all collectively remember anything about Trace Adkins, I think it should be the absolute banger “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” I had that album in 2005, and I probably shouldn’t have because I was, like, eleven. But, either way, “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk was the song of its time. Now, Trace Adkins is celebrating all the love for this song and his music with new remixes releasing soon.

Adkins posted on Instagram to announce the new remixes. “Coming This Friday!” he wrote. “With all of the excitement around ‘Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,’ all-new remixes are being released!” According to Adkins, you can save the songs now, before they come out. He has a link in his Instagram bio that will lead to Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and SoundCloud. There, you can save the songs to your library and listen on Friday, April 8.

The original song is so much fun; I listened to it again and found myself remembering every word from seventeen years ago. The picture that Adkins paints in this song is clear as day. A smoky bar, a beautiful woman in tight jeans, all the men falling out of their chairs after her. Honestly, I love this song, and it’s a masterpiece in composition. It’s so simple, yet creates a rich fantasy world. No wonder fans have played it over 28 million times on Spotify alone. And I’m adding to that number as we speak.

Trace Adkins Releases New Remixes, Previously Sang National Anthem at Daytona 500

Trace Adkins has had a long and storied career, filled with hit after hit. He recently sang the national anthem at the Daytona 500, and praised NASCAR fans for being “cut from the same cloth” as him. “That NASCAR crowd…those are my people,” Adkins told Taste of Country in February. “We are cut pretty much from the same cloth.”

Adkins came to Daytona straight from Atlanta, where he was filming his FOX series “Monarch” with Susan Sarandon. The series planned for a January 2022 release, but postponed filming due to COVID-19 concerns. “Monarch” will air in Fall 2022. “As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate,” a spokesperson said in a previous statement, “shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes.”

“Monarch” follows Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon as the king and queen of country music, Albie Roman and Dottie Cantrell Roman. Their legacy is all about authenticity, but the way they came into their fame is a total lie. Albie and Dottie’s children, Nicolette, Luke, and Gigi will stop at nothing to protect their family’s name and way of life. Think “Yellowstone,” but country music.