Tracy Lawrence Opens Up About December Road Rage Incident Where Driver Opened Fire

Last December, country singer Tracy Lawrence found himself in a frightening road rage incident.

During his 30-year long career in the country music industry, Lawrence never feared driving down Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. However, that changed when his holiday turned into a life or death situation. On his way to an afternoon meeting, the 54-year-old musician found himself staring death in the face.

“I was crossing Broadway and I was behind this one car,” Lawrence recalled during an interview with Taste of Country. “The light turned green, and they pulled out and somebody just broadsided him.”

Although Lawrence’s meeting was due to start in 15 minutes, he still contemplated what to do next to avoid any dangers.

“I was just going to pull around the guy that hit him, but all of a sudden he backed up and took off,” says Lawrence. “And then, this guy gets out of his car and starts shooting.”

“Every city is crazy,” Tracy Lawrence said remembering the road rage incident. “This sort of violence is everywhere, believe me.”

Many long-time country music fans remember that this wasn’t the first time Tracy Lawrence faced gun violence. In 1992, the “Sticks and Stones” singer was cornered by three armed men in a hotel parking lot. In a terrifying turn of events, the men shot Lawrence four times at close range. Thankfully, he made a full recovery.

Tracy Lawrence Witnesses Frightening Road Rage Incident 30 Years After Shooting

Nearly 30 years ago, Tracy Lawrence and his friends were mugged and carjacked. However, the criminals forced the group to head up to their hotel room. Fearing for a female friend, the singer managed to successfully interrupt the crime. But it led to him receiving three gunshot wounds: one each to his finger, hip, and knee. The thieves then emptied their guns at him while he lay bleeding on the pavement.

In 1993, while out on the town in Nashville with some friends, the group spent the night celebrating the completion of Lawrence’s “Sticks and Stones” inaugural album. However, the night of celebrating quickly turned into a living nightmare.

“There were three of them,” Lawrence recalled back then. “Two of them had guns. They took our money—about $500—credit cards, and the keys to [a friend’s] Corvette.”

Having survived such a scary ordeal, Lawrence is grateful and lucky to still be standing today.

“The bullets were pinging off the pavement all around my head,” Lawrence explained to the Phoenix New Times in 1993. “I was sure I was going to die. Thank God, they were pretty bad shots.”

“But it wasn’t my time to go,” Tracy Lawrence said at the time. “And I get to sing some more. I’m a lucky man.”

Doctors revealed that the shot to his hip missed an important artery by a tenth of a millimeter. If the bullet made it to Lawrence’s main artery, he would’ve bled to death.