Tracy Lawrence Performs Stripped-Down Cover of Charlie Daniels Band’s ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’: VIDEO

In an effort to honor those in country music we lost in the last year or so, Tracy Lawrence played a little Devil Went Down to Georgia. He has a medley of songs that includes hits from Charley Pride, Joe Diffie, and of course, Charlie Daniels, that have become a staple of his recent shows. The veteran country singer says that it brings the house down, “like an encore in the middle of the show.”

While on Big D and Bubba, Lawrence and his friends played a three-man, stripped-down version of the classic Charlie Daniels Band song. There isn’t a complete story of country music without The Devil Went Down to Georgia. This is a version of the song that you have likely never heard. Lawrence takes the song and his Texas drawl gives it a flavor that makes sense and gets you tapping your toes just like the original.

Give it a listen and see what you think.

You have to think that Charlie had a smile on his face wherever he is in the great beyond. What a way to honor not just Daniels but country music history. As I mentioned before, Tracy Lawrence doesn’t just play The Devil Went Down to Georgia he has a medley that includes John Deere Green, Kiss an Angel Good Morning, and The Gambler.

Of course, Lawrence is still selling out shows and entertaining thousands every night he heads out on stage. Right now, his tour with Clay Walker has been doing very well. If you’re able to catch one of those shows in the future, then you can expect to hear that medley and a full version of the Charlie Daniel’s Band classic.

Tracy Lawrence Plays ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ on Tour with Clay Walker

When you get Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence together on tour, you know shows are going to be hard to get to. Tickets are hard to come by. Especially since they sold out their last three shows. One in Charlotte, NC on March 3, then in Roanoke, VA, and Augusta, GA just last weekend. It is a great start to the tour.

“What a way to kick off the tour with my long-time friend by playing to a sold-out crowd, and then continuing the tour with a second sold-out weekend. The energy the crowds brought made it obvious that real country music is wanted and that is what we always do!” Lawrence had to say about the shows.

As the tour continues, fans will get to see Lawrence play all his classics and many others as well. That is if you can find a ticket to one of his shows, clearly that’s easier said than done in recent days.