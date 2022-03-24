Travis Tritt Sends Condolences To Hank Williams Jr. After Death of His Wife Mary Jane Thomas

Country music star Travis Tritt sent along condolences on Wednesday after the death of Mary Jane Thomas, Hank Williams Jr.’s wife.

Sending out deep condolences from my entire family to my dear friend @HankJr for the passing of his wife, Mary Jane. My whole family knew and loved her. We are all so sad to hear this news. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 24, 2022

Travis Tritt Joins Others In Sending Condolences After Death of Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife

Early reports have come out regarding her death. TMZ has been reporting that a blood clot is the most likely cause of death. At the time of her death, Thomas was in Florida, her home state. The Jupiter (Fla.) Police Department received a medical call to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. Thomas was later transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

It seems that the Williams family cannot avoid tragedy. The latest news of Mary Jane Thomas’ death is sad and tragic. Back in the day, Thomas was a model for Hawaiian Tropic suntan lotion. The wife of Hank Williams Jr. apparently met her husband at one of his shows in 1985, in Washington State. Then, in 1990, they got married.

Mary Jane was in her 20s when she married Hank. But it was his third marriage and he was 41 years old at the time. They would split time between Montana, Tennessee, and Alabama. Apparently, the surfer girl grew to appreciate the time in the country in Montana away from the busyness of cities. Yet they did have issues and back in 2006, Hank Williams Jr. filed for divorce.

Couple Celebrated 31 Years Of Marriage Back In July 2021

After that popped up, they did stay apart for a few years but refused to simply go through with it. Their love for one another remained strong. In 2011, Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr. fully reconciled and it was just in time for their 21st wedding anniversary.

Back in July 2021, Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas did celebrate 31 years of marriage. The couple apparently wanted to keep things private. For the most part, their marriage was mostly out of the spotlight. They seemed to prefer it this way and it might have played a role in staying together.

We have not received a public statement from Hank Williams Jr. about his wife’s death. Fans, though, have been going to social media and sharing their grief. “My deepest condolences to Hank Jr and his entire family. I am so sorry for his loss. May she Rest in Peace,” one fan shared on Twitter.

Now, this death comes less than two years after the loss of their daughter, Katie Williams-Dunning. She died in a car crash in Tennessee. People magazine reported that Williams-Dunning was driving an SUV when it crossed a highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder. Tyler Dunning, her husband, did survive the crash.