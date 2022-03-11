Travis Tritt Recalls Johnny Cash’s Advice on Succeeding in the Music Industry

He has been involved in country music for more than 30 years. And now Travis Tritt is opening up about the advice he received from Johnny Cash about succeeding in the industry.

During his recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Today on Fox Nation, Travis Tritt recalls meeting his idol, Johnny Cash, and the impact the music icon had on him and other country music artists. “One of the first people that I met when he came to Nashville was Johnny Cash. Just an incredible human being. A walking contradiction. I mean, a walking contradiction.”

Travis Tritt also says that he met Johnny Cash while at a country music radio seminar in Nashville. This is where directors for country music radio stations programs set up booths for a week-long event. Tritt says he was walking around and introducing himself to multiple stations. “All the new artists are there, and they do showcases. And everybody sets up booths.”

On the last night, Travel Tritt says that the event has a big, final gathering with all the artists there. “The people that were in the room that night were Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Porter Wagoner… All of these big country music stars.,” he recalls. That’s when he saw Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter make their way into the hall.

Following the event, Travis Tritt’s friend, Marty Stuart, tells him that Johnny Cash wanted to meet him.

Here is the Advice that Johnny Cash Gave to Travis Tritt

While continuing his interview, Travis Tritt shares more details about the advice he received from Johnny Cash during their meeting. Upon approaching Johnny Cash, Travis Tritt asked him all about how Cash and his wife managed to attract the audience. “And I told him the story of what I had seen. About all how of these people had just known he was in the room. I said, ‘How do you do that?”

Tritt goes on with his story by recalling Johnny Cash’s response. “[Johnny Cash] said, ‘There’s a little thing in our industry that has been forgotten. It’s called mystique.’ He said, ‘Don’t ever wear out your welcome. Don’t ever forget where you come from. And always be humble. Always be kind to people. But always keep a little something back that you don’t show everybody.”

Travis Tritt went on to share more details about meeting Johnny Cash. This includes their introductions. “And so we’re talking. And out of the blue, I don’t know what gave me the courage to say it, but I looked at John and he said, ‘Don’t call me John. Call me JR. All of my friends call me JR.”

Johnny Cash was notably involved in the music industry since the early 1950s. He passed away in 2003.