Turnpike Troubadours Announce Cody Canada, Steve Earle and More as Opening Acts for Upcoming Dates

On Tuesday (April 5th), country music group Turnpike Troubadours announced Cody Canada, Steve Earle, and others as opening acts for their upcoming tour dates. Jonathan Terrell, Mike and the Moonpies, Brit Taylor, and Shinyribs will also join the group.

“As we get ready to play our first show back this weekend, we wanted to take a minute to announce some of the new and old friends that will be joining us on stage for our April, May, and June headline dates,” the Turnpike Troubadours announced.

The Turnpike Troubadours will kick off their April shows on Friday (April 8th) in Tulsa Oklahoma at the Cain’s Ballroom. Vandoliers will be the opening act. The group recently announced that they are headlining KOKEFEST later this year. The show’s operations director, Eric Raines, recently discussed the event’s line-up. “We are so pumped about KOKEFEST this year. This is our 5th year and the fans and musicians have made this event into an event we are all so proud of.”

Raines also said that the line-up has something for every fan. “Our vision has always been to up the entertainment and experience both on and off the stage. And this KOKEFEST won’t disappoint.”

Turnpike Troubadour’s Evan Felker Reflects on Working With His Bandmates Over the Years

In a November 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Turnpike Troubadour’s frontman and songwriter, Evan Felker, spoke about working with his bandmates. “The chemistry that we have, and being able to play off of each other without speaking or anything like that, it’s an amazing little phenomenon. And it happens for three or four minutes at a time. And I’m very appreciative of things like that now.”

While speaking about what he was up to while the band took a break, the Turnpike frontman stated, “I have not been traveling. I stayed in one spot for about the past three years. I head back up to Oklahoma to visit my family, and then I go back. I really did the opposite of the rest of these guys and focused so much on my art and my creativity for so long that I let everything else slide.”

Felker also shared that he found sobriety and recovery while on the break. He said that was the greatest thing that has ever happened to him. “I’m coming up on two years. Completely sober and out of recovery. And a few days after that will be my daughter’s first birthday. So it’s all a big one.”

The musician goes on to add that he has learned so much about how his life was not well-rounded before sobering up. “I knew that it was just one thing. It started out just being music. And then eventually it was just drinking. And that was it for me.”