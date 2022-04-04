Turnpike Troubadours, Clint Black Among Headliners for 2022 KOKEFEST

KOKEFEST has announced its 2022 lineup, and huge names like Turnpike Troubadours and Clint Black are on the list of this year’s performers.

KOKE-FM in Austin shared on Monday that Clint Black, Aaron Watson, Randall King, Larry Fleet, and Triston Marez will take the stage on Friday, August, 5th. And the following day, ticketholders will get the chance to watch Turnpike Troubadours, Special Guest TBA, American Aquarium, The Steel Woods, Jamie Lin Wilson, and Tanner Usrey.

“We are so pumped about KOKEFEST this year,” Operations Director Eric Raines said. “This is our 5th year and the fans and musicians have made this into an event we are all proud of.”

“Once again, our lineup has something for every fan,” he continued. “Our vision has always been to up the entertainment and experience both on and off the stage. And this KOKEFEST won’t disappoint – it will be the summer’s biggest party! We can’t wait to announce the first band in Hutto and get KOKEFEST 2022 cranked up!”

Texas country station KOKE-FM began the annual event back in 2017. And it aims to showcase pure Lone Star talent. Since its inception, KOKEFEST has welcomed legends such as Mark Chesnutt, Joe Diffie, Cody Johnson, and Josh Abbott.

In March, the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards named the event the Festival of the Year. So it’s definitely a show to see.

If you’re interested in checking it out, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 A.M. CST.

KOKEFEST is one of Many Turnpike Troubadours Shows this Year

But if you can’t make it to Austin, TX, this year, don’t fret. The Turnpike Troubadours are officially back from their long hiatus, and they’ve booked a whole list of shows this spring and summer.

In April and May, the band will be stopping at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Billy Bob’s Texas in Houston, Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, and White Oak Music Hall in Houston before heading to Red Rocks in Colorado.

The 15-year-old band will also follow a slew of country greats when they make their Ryman debut on July 29th and 30th.

And that will be after they headline at the first-ever Palamino Fest with Kasey Musgraves and Jason Isbell on July 9th.

But while Turnpike Troubadours is back on the music scene for good, don’t wait to buy tickets. They won’t be overwhelming themselves with endless stops to ensure that every fan gets a chance to see a live show.

As frontman Evan Felker revealed to Rolling Stones, the recent break happened because he was healing from substance abuse. And to ensure that he stays sober, the band added ample downtime to their schedule so he can be with his wife and children.

“Life has to have some sort of balance,” Felker said, “otherwise it’ll spin off into outer space.”