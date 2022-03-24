Turnpike Troubadours Frontman Evan Felker and His Wife Announce Their Second Child

It has been a great few months for the Turnpike Troubadours, especially frontman Evan Felker. The band announced that they were coming out of hiatus back in November. Today, a good portion of the country music world is still celebrating that announcement and praying for new music. Until then, the band will be on the road playing shows and festivals across the country.

Turnpike Troubadours Frontman Evan Felker Celebrates His Birthday with a Huge Announcement

Today, Evan and Staci Felker made a big announcement that didn’t have anything to do with Turnpike Troubadours, tours, or music. Staci took to Instagram to wish Evan a happy birthday. While she was at it, she let everyone know that the couple is expecting their second child. In the post’s caption, Mrs. Felker said, “Happy birthday 38th birthday to the poet, and Daddy to my babies!”

In the photo, both Evan and Staci are wearing huge smiles and Stacy is subtly highlighting her baby bump. To drive home the message, she added the hashtags “2under2” and “FelkerFamilyof4.” Between adding another baby to the family and getting Turnpike Troubadours back on the road, this is shaping up to be a great year for Evan Felker.

The Ballad of Evan & Staci

Many Turnpike Troubadours fans know that Evan Felker struggled with substance abuse. Most of those fans are also aware that those issues led to the band going on hiatus in 2019 after a string of missed concerts. However, they may not know that Felker lost more than his band for a brief period of time.

The Felkers tied the knot back in November of 2016. However, it didn’t last. They divorced in 2018, reportedly due to Evan Felker’s substance abuse issues that later led to the Turnpike Troubadours hiatus. Then, Evan took some time to get his affairs in order. He got sober and, more importantly, patched things up with Staci. They remarried in 2020 and welcomed their first child, a little girl named Evangelina, in January of 2021.

Before the Turnpike Troubadours announced their return last November, they sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about what they had been up to. During that interview, Felker opened up about his recovery. “I found sobriety and recovery, and that was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. I’m coming up on two years, completely sober and out of recovery.”

Along with finding sobriety, Felker learned more about himself and what he wanted out of life. “I love music still,” he said in the interview. “But it was time to spend a year or two and catch back up because the person I presented myself to be — and who I thought I was — was lacking in some areas. Now, I feel like myself, and I’m proud of what I’m capable of doing. It’s a nice feeling, it truly is.”

We’re glad to see Evan Felker doing well and Turnpike Troubadours back on the road. Happy birthday, Evan, from all of us here at Outsider.