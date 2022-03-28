Turnpike Troubadours, Willie Nelson, Charley Crockett, and More To Headline Palomino Festival

Fellow Outsiders, if you’re looking for a day packed with great country music, look no further than the first-ever Palomino Festival. The festival contains a who’s who of country music and alt-country alike. Willie Nelson will be there, so will Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, and several other Outsider-approved artists and groups.

The Palomino Festival takes place on Saturday, July 9th at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Festivities kick off at high noon and come to a close at 11 pm. Pre-sale tickets for the festival go on sale on April 1st at noon. However, you can register for early access on the festival’s website right now.

The Palomino Festival Boasts an Impressive Lineup

According to the Palomino Festival poster, the single-day festival has one hell of a lineup. Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson & Family, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit get top billing. However, they’re far from the only great names on the list. Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Charley Crockett will also be there. Additionally, Eastern Kentucky’s own Ian Noe will be there to bring some Appalachian flavor to the festival.

If you want to see some of the best female artists in country and Americana in one place, the Palomino Festival is your chance. Nikki Lane, Valerie June, Morgan Wade, Sierra Ferrell, Amythyst Kiah, Sierra Hull, and Jaime Wyatt will all perform. Then, Musgraves will cap off the night.

A Festival with a Pedigree

The Palomino Festival doesn’t just boast an impressive lineup. It also has a pretty impressive pedigree. The company behind the new festival, Goldenvoice, is also responsible for the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, according to Spin Magazine. Additionally, Kacey Musgraves teamed up with AEG, the parent company of Golendvoice for her North American tour in support of her latest release Star-Crossed.

Stacy Vee, a talent buyer at Goldenvoice, spoke about the upcoming Palomino Festival. “It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to do a festival taking a modern, fresh approach to today’s alt-country music,” she told Spin. “Artists in the space have been pushing boundaries, creating sounds that are brand new. I wanted to fan these flames and celebrate this changing culture.”

Palomino Festival Features Special Guests and More

The Palomino Festival will host more than just a lineup packed with great musicians. The festival will also feature vintage clothing from Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace. The marketplace features vintage finds from Lane’s travels across the country.

Additionally, the Compton Cowboys will be in attendance. According to their website, they are a “collective of lifelong friends on a mission to uplift their community through horseback and farming lifestyle, all the while highlighting the rich legacy of African-Americans in equine and Western heritage.”