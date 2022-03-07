Tyler Childers Is Dreaming of Massive Mules in This Unreleased Song

If you’ve seen Tyler Childers live or spent time in a Childers rabbit hole on YouTube, you’ve heard an unreleased song or two, at least. Many of those are old and, for one reason or another, haven’t made it to an album. Songs like “Snipe Hunt,” “Out on a Drunk,” and “Pray Over the Moonshine Still” are great examples of older songs that might never see an official release.

Earlier this year, Tyler Childers played a few unreleased songs at the annual Avett Brothers at the Beach Festival. We talked about “Luke,” a Christmas song inspired by angels and alien invasions. More recently, YouTuber DCRANGERFAN posted a video of Childers playing a new song during his soundcheck at the festival. Check it out below.

This Unreleased Tyler Childers Song is Pure Country Gold

Tyler Childers has a handful of songs that see him looking forward to a bright future and this unreleased tune is one of those. For instance, “Country Squire” sees Childers longing for the day when he can spend time with his wife in a refurbished camper. He’s looking to the future in this new song as well. However, it’s a little more domestic and a lot more specific. Childers is singing about breeding massive mules and using them to work a farm. He sings about the team of mules he wants to build in the chorus, which kicks off the song.

“Mammoth jacks and Percheron mares / Grazin’ up and down my dreams. / Nothin’ less than 16 hands / ‘Cause I don’t want to drag my feet. / Anything more small than that / It ain’t worth the feed it takes. / Give me big ol’ mammoth jacks / Throwin’ mules the size of tanks.”

If some of that went over your head, it’s okay. Tyler Childers packed this unreleased song with specific references. For instance, mammoth jacks are huge male donkeys that come in at about 14 hands. Percherons are draft horses that are taller, wider, and heavier than Clydesdales. You put those together and you’re going to get some massive mules.

Why does he want those huge mules? To work the land on which he plans to raise “100 head of goats,” and a couple of pigs. As far as dreams go, you don’t get much more country than that.

Is a New Tyler Childers Record Coming?

Honestly, Tyler and his people are the only ones who could answer that and they aren’t talking. However, every time I hear an unreleased song from Tyler Childers, it makes me hope for a new record. Maybe it’s that hope that makes me believe that Childers has something up his sleeve.

Tyler Childers set a pace of dropping an album every year starting with Purgatory in 2017. The next year, Childers released Live on Red Barn Radio. Then, we got Country Squire in 2019. In 2020, he dropped Long Violent History. Since then, he has contributed to a John Prine tribute album and played a handful of live shows. It seems like at least one unreleased song comes out of every Tyler Childers performance. So, he has definitely been writing songs.

All of those things make me want to believe that Childers is heading to the studio sometime soon. That could just be wishful thinking, though.