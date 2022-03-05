Tyler Childers, Robert Earl Keen Added to Maryland’s DelFest Lineup

Outsiders, great news as Robert Earl Keen and Tyler Childers head to DelFest. It’s almost that time of year again, folks.

With the weather getting warmer and the trees coming back, the flowers are in bloom, and live music is right around the corner. Outdoor festivals, concerts, and more. Tyler Childers has been to DelFest in the past and you know that the promoters are happy to have him come back. Keen is a great addition to the festival and fans are going to be in for a real treat there.

One of Kentucky’s best and a great Texan coming together at one great show in Maryland. DelFest will take place on Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-29. This is the 14th year of the event, and it seems that the lineup is as good as it has ever been. Tickets are on sale right now, so make sure to check that out.

Along with Tyler Childers at DelFest will be Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen as well as The Price Sisters. Other acts include The Del McCoury Band, The Travelin McCourys, Railroad Earth, Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush, and a long list of other bands. The McCoury Family and High Sierra Music make the event possible every year.

Not only will this be the first DelFest for Robert Earl Keen, but it will also be his last. The artist says that he is going to retire from touring after this year. So, get those tickets while you can to those Keen shows. It isn’t going to be something that you can just do next year when he comes around. This is it.

Tyler Childers’ DelFest return will be along with The Travelin’ McCourys. That should make for a great pairing. Do you think he will play any new songs?

Tyler Childers Heads to Delfest, New Songs on the Way?

At the end of last year, Childers put out a Christmas song…sort of. It was just a video on social media, but it was still a new song. Fans loved it. Since he has been back on the road, he has played unreleased songs that we can’t wait to hear on a record.

Those new songs include Phone Calls & Emails, Percheron Mules, Rusting In The Rain, and Mammoth Jacks. With that many songs, he has already put out about half an album already. So, how many more new songs could be on the way? When Tyler Childers takes on Delfest it will be interesting what pops up on the setlist.

The singer-songwriter from Kentucky is one of the hottest names in country music. Any time a new tune comes out, fans are going to hang on to every word and note.