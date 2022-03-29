UNC Superfan Eric Church Cancels Saturday’s San Antonio Concert To Attend Final Four Game Against Duke

Eric Church fans who have tickets to his upcoming show in San Antonio won’t want to hear it, but sometimes your sports allegiances just have to take precedence. The country music star was born and raised in North Carolina and is a diehard UNC Tar Heels fan. Therefore this weekend’s historic first-ever matchup in the NCAA Tournament between longtime ACC rivals UNC and Duke is a can’t miss event. The two blue blood schools will meet in the Final Four with a trip to the National Championship on the line.

As if that wasn’t enough, it’s Coach K’s last season before he retires at the end of the tournament. So Eric Church and his family weren’t going to miss this game. Unfortunately, that’s coming at the expense of some of his fans since the “Springsteen” singer is having to cancel his Saturday performance at San Antonio’s AT&T Center to attend. The 44-year-old shared a heartfelt message with his diehard fanbase – the Church Choir – explaining the cancellation.

Inside Carolina reporter Ross Martin shared a screenshot of Eric Church’s UNC Final Four message with his fans. In the message, the musician called his decision to cancel Saturday’s show “the most selfish thing” he’s ever asked of his fans. It sounds like Church knows he’ll face some backlash for the decision, but considering this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, hopefully they’ll forgive him.

County music star and #UNC super fan Eric Church has canceled his show in San Antonio on a Saturday, April 2 so they he can go watch #UNC play #Duke in the Final Four with his family. pic.twitter.com/CSeBwpd9wM — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) March 29, 2022

Eric Church Explains Canceled Gig to Watch UNC in Final Four

“To the Church Choir,” Eric Church’s statement to his fans reads. “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.

“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.

“Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do,’ thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels.”

Kudos to Eric Church for being honest about why he and his family won’t be in Texas this weekend. At least he’s forthright with his fans about it instead of canceling and then everyone sees him in the stands decked out in Carolina blue at the Final Four cheering on UNC. We’re sure the Chief will make it up to his fans in the San Antonio area in the near future.