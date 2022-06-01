Van Halen’s David Lee Roth Hints at Coming Out of Retirement

What is age but a number? Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth said he was calling it quits, but retirement might not last. The singer built a career as a prolific performer and an eccentric artist. From his music to his fashion and hair choices. He has had the look, attitude, and demeanor of a rockstar for decades now.

When Roth decided to go on a solo career, it didn’t last forever. The original Van Halen singer has apparently been reinvigorated. He was down in Mexico performing a private show. Afterward, when media caught up to him at the airport, he talked about his retirement, and what his future plans are.

David Lee Roth doesn’t seem to want to stay in retirement. So, don’t e surprised if he suits up with a Van Halen tribute band and decides to come out on stage once again.

“There’s always a tomorrow for a singer, not so much for a trombone player these days,” he said.

“How many times did Rocky retire? Seven. I think No. 3 was my favorite?” he went on. “How many times did Rambo have to come out of retirement in order to make the sequel?

So, we might not know if he is coming out of retirement officially. However, we do know that Roth is a big fan of Sylvester Stallone and his films. Dropping Rocky and Rambo references in the same thought. That’s someone who is dedicated to the fandom.

Jokes aside, this is the year of going back on retirement announcements. Tom Brady did it, why can’t Roth? It’s a no-brainer if he feels fit enough to do it. So, how do you feel about it? Would you go to a David Lee Roth show?

David Lee Roth Retirement Seemed Definitive

When it was first announced that David Lee Roth was going to go into retirement, fans were mixed. He is an older performer, so it makes sense, but no one wants to see their heroes hang up their capes, so to speak. At the time, it seemed like he would be staying out of the game.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” he said at the time. This is the first, and only, official announcement.”

The announcement came around the time that Eddie Van Halen had passed away. He was clearly going through the emotions of that moment when he decided to retire.

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” he said.

It is a big decision, either way, for Roth to come out of or stay in retirement. So, Outsiders, what do you want to see here? A last ride of shows to finish off a legendary and amazing career.