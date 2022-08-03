VIDEO: Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut, Belts ‘Home Sweet Home’

Vince Neil played the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday. Yes, that Vince Neil. And yes, that Grand Ole Opry. He’s gone country. Look at them boots.

The 61-year-old Motley Crue frontman is on a short break from his band’s stadium tour, which stopped in Nashville back on June 30. Their next dates are this weekend in Boston. So what better time for the stadium-filling rock star to hop in the circle at the “show that made country music famous.” The Opry posted a photo to commemorate the occasion.

“We continued our long-standing tradition of having guest appearances on the Opry stage during the Tuesday Night Opry. Vince Neil made his Grand Ole Opry debut, and the audience concluded his performance with a standing ovation,” the Opry captioned the post.

In the clip that the Opry shared to Instagram, Vince Neil comments on the appearance from backstage.

“Hi, Vince Neil here making my Opry debut. It’s pretty exciting. And I’m afraid. This place will give you the shakes. That’s for sure,” he says.

The video then moves to Bill Cody introducing Neil to the stage. The Instagram clip then shows a portion of Vince Neil performing the Motley Crue classic “Home Sweet Home.” Check out a full, fan-shot video of the performance below.

“I lived in Tennessee seven years ago. I lived in Franklin. Up by Leipers Fork. I see some friends and family out here, and I want to thank you guys for coming out. This is really a chilling place to be standing up here, you know?” Vince Neil says to the crowd as he takes the stage. He then says he’s going to “do something for ya.” And the band begins the piano intro to “Home Sweet Home.”

Vince Neil and Motley Crue Continue the ‘Stadium Tour’

The Southern swing of the Motley Crue ‘Stadium Tour’ is done. It’s a massive bill featuring support from Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Vince Neil and company pick it back up in Boston for two dates on August 5 & 6. Then they’ll roll up and down the East Coast and into Canada. Their closest thing to a “home game” is in Inglewood, Calif. on August 27. They’ll also swing through San Diego and San Francisco while in California. The tour wraps on September 9 in Las Vegas. That show was recently added to the calendar. The other dates recently added include: Toronto, Indianapolis, Vancouver and Edmonton. Maybe that’s a good sign that the Stadium Tour isn’t done yet.

Check out all of the ‘Stadium Tour’ dates from Vince Neil & his Motley Crue and get ticket information at the band’s website.