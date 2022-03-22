Vince Gill Heading Out on Solo Tour for First Time Since Pandemic Started

Vince Gill, who’s been part of the Eagles for the past 5 years, is going back to his roots with his own solo tour. He hasn’t toured since the pandemic, but now he’s getting back on the horse. The first shows will begin in July and August.

Gill told Variety that he knew the Eagles weren’t going to tour this year, so he gathered his old band for a solo tour. “I’ve got a lot of guys who have played with me for most of their lives,” he said, “and they could stand to make a little money and come back to work. Everybody’s so excited just to get to play again, travel around and tell the same dirty jokes. I mean, we’re old enough now that everybody’s forgotten them and we can retell ‘em.”

He also spoke about how the pandemic actually allowed him to take a break. “It dawned on me in the middle of the pandemic that I hadn’t had a break in 47 years,” he told Variety. “It was a real interesting thing to have happen, and I didn’t spend all my time practicing. I found a blessing in the break, and it was OK. But I miss singing all those songs that I’ve come up with over the last 40, 45 years, so I’m pretty fired up to go out there and [do] some of them again.”

The last time Vince Gill performed by himself was at the Grand Ole Opry in March 2020. Gill is opening in Greensboro, North Carolina on July 6, and it will be about 3 years since he performed solo.

Vince Gill On His Solo Tour, and Playing with the Eagles

Vince Gill has had an amazing experience playing with the Eagles, but he said it’s not something he wants to do for the rest of his career. “I’ve invested most of my life in my career and those songs,” he said of his solo work. “I’m more than willing to chip in and help out and do this gig with Don [Henley] and everybody. But I feel like I have a responsibility to all those people and those crew guys who’ve been with me for 30 and 35 years and more, and people that have bought those records and listened to ‘em and love the songs […] My songs were tailor-made for me to sing and for me to play, and the melodies are such that I do what I do best on a lot of those songs. So I miss that.”

According to Gill, he has new material to bring to his fans. “I’ve written so many new songs and I’m so excited about it and fired up,” he told Variety. “I’m always feeling creative. That never goes away and it never will. Even if there’s not a vehicle for some of these songs, I’m gonna write ‘em and I’m gonna sing ‘em, and this is what I was meant to do.