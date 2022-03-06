Warner Mack, Country Music Icon, Has Died at 86

Nashville mourned award-winning country songwriter, singer, and icon Warner Mack died this past week at age 86.

Marty Stuart covered Mack’s No. 1 hit, “The Bridge Washed Out,” in 2010. Mack sang the song in 1965.

Mack wrote a dozen top 10 country hits in the 1960s, including

“Is It Wrong (For Loving You),” “Talkin’ to the Wall,” and “After the Lights Go Out.”

Born on this day in 1938 in Nashville, Tennessee, was singer-songwriter Warner Mack. Mack had many hits on the country charts from the late 1950s to the early 1970s, including the 1965 #1 hit "The Bridge Washed Out". pic.twitter.com/IYy5fWGbnb — 100.7 The Coyote (@wcyofm) April 2, 2020

Despite his success, health issues followed the songwriter/singer throughout his life. According to Music Row, the man suffered from the effects of a car crash.

Before his death, Mack was in ill health. The man reportedly suffered from various ailments, including eye problems and Parkinson’s Disease.

Happy 83rd Birthday Warner McPherson – April 2,1938, known professionally as Warner Mack, is an American country music singer-songwriter. Mack had 23 hits on the country charts from the late 1950s to the early 1980s. — Janine Bennett (@ninny0410) April 2, 2021

Mack Dies A Country Music Legend

Wrote seven consecutive top 10 country hits in 1966-68

First country star to record Coca-Cola jingle in 1965

Car wreck hindered his career

Mack Found Success As DJ Before Making It Big

Mack was born Warner Hensley McPherson Jr. in Nashville on April 2, 1935. The star taught himself how to play the guitar. He wrote songs in his teenage years, including “Is It Wrong.”

Mack was also an athlete. Lousiana and Mississippi wanted him to play college football while the St. Louis Cardinals scouted him.

But music won out. He became a DJ at Vicksburg’s WVIM and worked his way into professional performances in Louisana. He turned a 1957 recording session in Jackson, Miss., into a Decca contract. After shortening his name, the man’s “Is It Wrong (For Loving You)” came out in 1958. The song became a Top 10 hit.

Over the years, the song hit No. 1 on the country charts, and singers like Webb Pierce, Loretta Lynn, Mickey Gilley, and Wanda Jackson re-recorded it for their albums.

Mack appealed to the teen-music market with other songs. His “Roc-A-Chicka” song found favor with rockabilly lovers. The song, however, became blacklisted when radio DJs thought they heard the “F” word in the lyrics.

Indiana Car Wreck In Snow Hampers Mack’s Career

After a severe car crash during a Princeton, Indiana snowstorm, Mack’s career was in jeopardy. For months, he remained out of action before his “The Bridge Washed Out” became a No. 1 hit in 1965.

Besides Marty Stuart, Junior Brown, Rick Nelson, George Jones, and Buck Owens recorded the song. During that year, Mack became the first country artist to record a national Coca-Cola jingle. You can hear it here.

For the next three years, Mack’s hits took over the country. His “Talkin’ to the Wall” in 1966 would later become a top-10 hit for Lynn Anderson in 1974. In 1969, he had additional hits by “Leave My Dream Alone” and “I’ll Still Be Missing You.” The hits kept coming for the next your years.

But those 1964 car crash injuries lingered. The man had 11 surgeries, and by 1974, Decca dropped him from their label.

After that, he came up with his record label song, publishing company, and retail establishment. He also lived off songwriting, getting his work to Brenda Lee, Bill Anderson, Kitty Wells, Pat Boone, Charlie Louvin, and Jean Shepard. In 1992, Ricky Van Shelton had a big hit with Mack’s “After the Lights Go Out.”

Mack continued to tour and make albums until 2020.

Arrangements are pending. Woodbine Hickory Chapel Funeral Home at 5852 Nolensville Pike in Nashville is helping the family.