WATCH: Carrie Underwood Brings Her Mom on Stage for ‘All-American Girl’ Duet at Las Vegas Residency Show

Country superstar Carrie Underwood brought her mom, Carole, up on stage last weekend to kick off the rest of her Las Vegas residency.

Underwood split her “Reflection” residency into two parts. She started off performing on December 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11, 2021. Then, she added more dates to her tour, scheduling performances for March 23, 25, 26, and 30. You can also see her in Vegas on April 1-2 and May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, and 21.

But, for her first weekend back on March 26, Carrie Underwood decided to bring her mom up to perform her 2007 hit “All-American Girl” together. The two women absolutely killed it on stage, with Carole giving it her all and even performing a solo.

Before the two rocked out, Carrie asked Carole, “Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?” Her mom replied, “I’m so happy you’re here and I hope you enjoy the show.” Check out the adorable mother and daughter performance below.

Paying Tribute to Her Mom on Social Media

After the show, Carrie Underwood posted several pictures of her and her mom on Instagram. The singer took the time to share a special message with fans about how Carole has impacted her singing career. If it wasn’t for her mother, Carrie Underwood might never have auditioned for “American Idol,” where she got her start.

“‘If you wanna go, I’ll take you.’ These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me,” Carrie Underwood wrote in the caption of the post. “I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words…the rest is history. Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas. Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything!”

Carrie Underwood Set to Perform at 2022 Grammys

The 2022 Grammys kick-off at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 3. We’re just a few days away from seeing Carrie Underwood perform live at the show (sans Mom). And, if she’s lucky, we might even see her take an award home herself.

The Grammys announced Underwood as a performer earlier, along with several others. She’ll take the stage along with John Legend, Silk Sonic, Maverick City Music, Billy Strings, Brothers Osbourne, and Billie Eilish.

As for her nominations, the seven-time Grammys winner scored two this year. Underwood’s 2021 album “My Savior” is in the running for Best Roots Gospel Album. And Underwood’s duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” with Jason Aldean, received a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Stay tuned later this weekend to find out if Carrie Underwood takes home yet another Grammy.