WATCH: Carrie Underwood Films ‘First Time’ Hearing ‘Ghost Story’ on Radio

On Friday (March 18th), country music superstar Carrie Underwood takes to Instagram to share a video of her first time hearing her new single Ghost Story on the radio.

In the video, Carrie Underwood is seen sitting in her car just jamming to the new track. “First time hearing Ghost Story on the radio,” the country singer declared in the post.

As previously reported, Carrie Underwood teamed up with Hillary Lindsey and Josh Kear for Ghost Story. The single is notably about revenge. And it features darker imagery of Underwood. The chorus reads, “I’m gonna be your ghost story / The keeping you up all night memory / I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me / I’m gonna be your ghost story.”

Also on Friday, Carrie Underwood spoke to Kelleigh Bannen about the new single. “It just didn’t sound like anything else that’s on the radio right now,” Underwood stated. “I felt like everything I’ve done, even at the most out of character, is still a small part of me. And it’s fun to be able to kind of tap into that.”

Carrie Underwood Describes ‘Ghost Story’ As a Thrilling, Dramatic Song

During an interview with Country 102.5, Carrie Underwood opened up about Ghost Story. “Ghost Story is a thrilling, dramatic song. It’s a different take on a revenge song. Which is something I love to sing about. Instead of smashing headlights, this scored lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”

Underwood also stated that she always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some cinematic imagery when listeners hear them. “That is definitely true of Ghost Story. It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything I’ve recorded before.”

Underwood further shared with Audacy that the song was sent to her by some writers that have written with and worked with for many years. “I just loved it so much. It’s very cinematic. It’s kind of a revenge song, but it’s done in a fresh kind of way.”

As she spoke about the woman scorned in the song, Underwood explained, “It’s like she’s just haunting him everywhere. He can’t get rid of her. Her thoughts. And can’t not see her everywhere. It’s very cool. Very cinematic and just, the beautiful, haunting melody is absolutely amazing. I knew I had to sing it the first time I heard it.”

In regards to performing the new single on tour, Underwood added, “I think the thing I’m looking forward to the most about playing this song live is all the things I can do with it in a live setting. We want people to see and feel and experience the song. So I’m definitely just looking forward to doing things visually and creatively to support the song.”