WATCH: Chris Janson Performs Emotional ‘Bye Mom’

Last week, things got a little emotional as Chris Janson took to the stage of The Kelly Clarkson Show and performs his 2021 single “Bye Mom.” The song is featured on his upcoming fourth studio album All In.

According to Taste of Country, Chris Janson wrote “Bye Mom” with Brandon Kinney, whose mother passed away in 2020. Some of the lyrics read, “And it’s bye mom/ You can drop me off down the block around the corner square/ All my buddies are waitin’ for me just over there/ I’ll see you later on/ Bye mom/ It’s a cap and a gown in a brand new town eight hours away/ Don’t cry, I’ll be okay.”

Chris Janson recently told Sounds Like Nashville that “Bye Mom” is a very special track to him. “My co-writer Brandon and I wrote it this year after he lost his mother. ‘Bye Mom’ speaks to everyone. For me, it’s the line about loving someone more than yourself. It’s about a greater, unconditional love for another person.”

Meanwhile, Chris Janson is on tour. His next stop will be at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Tuesday (March 29th). He’ll perform with Gary Mule Deer, Drake White, Del McCoury Band, and Zach Williams.

Chris Janson Spoke About Writing ‘Bye Mom’ and Learning More About Loss From Fans

Late last year, Chris Janson opened up about writing “Bye Mom” and what the song really means to him. Taste of Country reported that as he and Kinney were writing the song and filming the song’s music video, Janson reflected on how the song is relatable to fans. He also heard stories from fans about grieving and living.

“You can’t even imagine the stories that have come in,” Chris Janson said during his appearance on Taste of Country Nights. “I almost feel a duty honestly. I came home the other night after having a moment with some friends. And I told [my wife] Kelly, I said, ‘I think God has a greater purpose in my life.’ Really, I really, really, feel that. I think music will be something I always do. And it’s what I do for a living. But I have a greater calling in life.”

However, Chris Janson admitted he doesn’t know exactly what his calling is quite yet. “But I do feel like I was put on this earth for a greater purple. And part of that purpose was to give and to help people. And to hopefully be a shining light in moments of darkness for people.”

Chris Janson went on to say that he accepts heavy stories about loss as part of the process of writing the song. “With ‘Bye Mom’ being the single, being a very emotional song, how could you turn someone away? ”