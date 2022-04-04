WATCH: Chris Stapleton Delivers Powerful Performance of ‘Cold’ After Winning Big at 2022 Grammy Awards

He didn’t just rake in an armful of trophies. Chris Stapleton wowed with ‘Cold’ during his Grammy performance. The song has rightly won the award for Best Country Song. Stapleton also pulled in an award for Best Live Performance in the country music genre. This is the cherry on top of his amazing run at awards shows with his Starting Over album.

Don’t let anyone tell you different. Stapleton is one of the most vocally talented singers in the world. Point blank, period. He can pick a damn good tune on the guitar, too. And, of course, he’s a prolific and masterful songwriter as well. Country music’s Zeus. He has impressed with live performances of this song before, however, this time it was exceptionally good.

Check out Chris Stapleton’s ‘Cold’ during his Grammy performance.

The power. His emotion. The lyrics and all those wonderful guitar parts… it’s as close to a perfect song as you can get. Stapleton has been on a tear lately. Between the CMA and ACM awards, he was already packing his trophy case full. However, he’ll take another three Grammy awards as well and add those to his collection.

With the three wins tonight, Stapleton now has 8 Grammy Awards and 16 nominations. He’s batting .500 which is better than just about anyone can hope for. If you just count his solo nominations, he’s won 8 awards on just 13 nominations. He has had quite a year and Starting Over has carried him to new heights, however possible that is.

Through it all, Stapleton has stayed relatively low-key. The success and awards keep flowing in and he seems to just be doing what he’s always done. He had some kind words to say about the awards and about being an artist in general.

Chris Stapleton Rocks ‘Cold’ During Grammy Performance After Giving Small Speech

The thing that stinks about being Chris Stapleton at the Grammys is that you have to be at the preshow and the televised portion. Stapleton won two of his three awards, for Best Country Song and Best Solo Country Performance, which were accepted during the preshow. Hey, it happens, they can’t televise everything. After winning those awards, Stapleton commented on the red carpet.

“It’s a very big deal,” the singer said. “I try not to let it shake you too much. Still have to play tonight.”

Of course, he had to say something after winning the big award. He was a busy man. He had to accept all those awards and play a powerful song for millions of viewers around the world. His words were short but said a lot about how the singer-songwriter views his role.



I don’t know what it is for everybody,” he said. “I know it hurts sometimes. Hopefully, we’re all doing it to make the world a better place, so that people living in it will love each other and come together.”

He also mentioned the fact that his twins turned four today as well, however, he and his wife Morgane were at the awards. That’s the part that “hurts sometimes” I’m sure.